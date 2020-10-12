AMC Theaters will be among those cinemas reopening in Washington state on Friday, Oct. 16, after newly revised Phase 2 guidelines from the governor’s office gave them the go-ahead to do so.

AMC is the largest movie theater chain in the U.S. and has 15 theaters in Washington state — 14 of which will be reopening. (The lone exception is the chain’s Kennewick theater, because Benton County is still in modified Phase 1 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening progression.)

Among those reopening — at 25% percent capacity, per new Phase 2 guidelines — in the greater Seattle area will be the AMC Pacific Place in downtown Seattle, the AMC Oak Tree in north Seattle, AMC Seattle 10 in the University District, AMC Southcenter, AMC Alderwood Mall and others. All have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also reopening on Friday is the local chain Far Away Entertainment, which includes the Admiral in West Seattle and the Varsity in the University District among others.

Other local cinemas will remain closed. Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., which has several multiplexes in the area, has announced a nationwide shutdown for the foreseeable future. And many local independents, including SIFF, Majestic Bay, Ark Lodge, Grand Illusion and Northwest Film Forum, have announced that they are not reopening at this time.