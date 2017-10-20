Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene in Seattle during the week of Oct. 20.

Sixteen (!) new movies will be showing in the Seattle area this week. Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of some of them.

★★★½ “The Florida Project” (R): This poignant movie about childhood that’s definitely not for children depicts a 6-year-old (the enchanting Brooklynn Kimberly Prince) growing up in the shadow of the Happiest Place on Earth. But this is no fairy tale. Full review. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★½ “Loving Vincent” (PG-13): You have, I am certain, never seen anything quite like this film, about a mystery surrounding the death of artist Vincent Van Gogh. It’s being promoted as the world’s first entirely hand-painted movie. The result is a curious and often exquisite blend of two art forms. Full review. — Moira Macdonald

★★★½ “Only the Brave” (PG-13): Under the direction of Joseph Kosinski (“Oblivion”), a large cast headed by Josh Brolin and Miles Teller bring great vitality and sensitivity to their performances in this tale about a team of wildland firefighters. Full review. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “Goodbye Christopher Robin” (PG): The gentle British drama shows how the son (Will Tilston) of A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) inspired the stories of Winnie-the-Pooh. Note: Despite its family-friendly PG rating and content, it’s not aimed at young children. Full review. — Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” (PG-13): Liam Neeson comes across as a pillar of beleaguered rectitude in the role of Mark Felt, the FBI official dubbed Deep Throat, whose leaks to the press helped blow the whistle on the Watergate conspiracy. Full review. — Soren Andersen

★½ “The Snowman” (R): Tomas Alfredson’s impeccably pedigreed thriller — based on a best-selling crime novel featuring beloved detective Harry Hole — has an A-list cast, a picturesque setting and an absurdly strong behind-the-scenes lineup (starting with Martin Scorsese as executive producer). So why is this thing such a slog? Full review. — Moira Macdonald

Also opening

“The Bachelors” (not rated; 99 minutes): A grieving widower and his 17-year-old son move across the country to start a new life, both finding comfort in newfound romance. J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy, Josh Wiggins and Odeya Rush star. Alderwood Mall 16.

“Breathe” (PG-13; 117 minutes): Living with polio seems like jolly good fun in this aggressively tasteful and rigorously cheerful biopic of the English disability-rights pioneer Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield), who contracted the disease in the 1950s at the age of 28, and his devoted wife, Diana (Claire Foy), says Jeannette Catsoulis of The New York Times. “Offering no hint of the backbreaking drudgery and mental strain of their predicament, this gauzy picture (produced by the couple’s son, Jonathan Cavendish, and directed by his friend, actor Andy Serkis) is a closed loop of rose-tinted memories.” Several theaters.

“The Departure” (not rated; in Japanese, with English subtitles; 87 minutes): Ken Jaworowski of The New York Times calls Lana Wilson’s documentary sad, tender and quietly moving. It “never says more than it needs to, much like its subject, a Buddhist priest (Ittetsu Nemoto) who counsels those contemplating suicide. … Like a haiku, ‘The Departure’ weighs its words carefully. But silences, too, play a vital role here. During its quiet moments, we can only watch this priest comfort the despaired and hope that he succeeds.” Dine-In Seattle 10 (21+).

“Dina” (not rated; 103 minutes): The documentary, which plays like a fictional narrative, gets very close to a couple, Dina Buno and Scott Levin, as they plan their wedding. The viewer soon learns that Dina is autistic, as is Scott. Says Glenn Kenny of The New York Times: “Documentaries like this maintain their spell only if they keep the viewer from wondering, ‘What the hell is the camera doing here?’ … As it happens, there are some reasonable, if not entirely satisfactory, answers to the question, but the viewer won’t learn them during the movie itself. (Co-director Dan Sickles has known Dina his whole life; his father was one of her teachers.)” Dine-In Seattle 10 (21+).

“The Fortress” (not rated; 140 minutes): The South Korean historical drama, starring Byung-hun Lee (“Magnificent Seven,” “Terminator Genisys”), is set in 1636, when the Chinese Qing Dynasty invaded Korea and the court sought refuge in a fortress outside the city. Several theaters.

“Geostorm” (PG-13; 109 minutes): Gerard Butler stars as a satellite designer who must try to save the world when Earth’s climate-control satellites malfunction. Several theaters.

“Jungle” (R; 115 minutes): An adventurer (Daniel Radcliffe), who heads into the Amazon jungle with a friend and a mysterious guide, ends up fighting for his life. Varsity.

“Leatherface” (R; 90 minutes): The prequel to 1974’s “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” — the eighth in the franchise — explains the origin of the legendary killer. Varsity.

“Same Kind of Different As Me” (PG-13): Based on a New York Times best-seller, director Michael Carney’s film recounts the true story of an international art dealer (Greg Kinnear) with a struggling marriage, an emotionally scarred homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) and the woman (Renée Zellweger as the art dealer’s wife) who brings them together. Several theaters.

“Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” (PG-13, 101 minutes): The horror-comedy sequel sends Perry’s signature character to a haunted campground, where she encounters monsters and goblins and the boogeyman. Several theaters.