An otherwise ordinary telephone pole stands in front of a bright yellow building as a pair of hands come into frame, affixing a slightly crumpled poster emblazoned with “FANTASY A: RAP GOD” on it. The hands belong to Fantasy A himself and, wearing his customary Seahawks jersey, he begins speaking directly to the camera. He explains how, as a rapper with autism, he has been trying to become famous. The only trouble? He’s clashing with his landlord, which leads to him being subsequently kicked out of his group home.

Thus begins the brightly colored cinematic adventure “Fantasy A Gets a Mattress,” a joyous Seattle film opening this year’s Local Sightings Film Festival and others after winning the Best Narrative Feature award at this year’s Seattle Black Film Festival and selling out a run of showings at the Beacon Cinema. It follows Seattle rapper Fantasy A plus a collection of other characters in short vignettes as they hustle to get by — or just find a mattress to get a good night’s sleep on.

To hear it from its star, also known as Alexander Hubbard — who has become a familiar face in Seattle from his many posters as well as his online music presence on Bandcamp and YouTube — “Fantasy A” is deeply personal, drawing from moments of housing struggles in his own life.

“I thought it would be an important thing to do and get people to know about what I’ve been through,” Fantasy A said in an interview. “It was fun to play a version of myself because it helped me to overcome my past situation.”

This humorous yet heartfelt cinematic exploration was shot over four years, becoming a labor of love for its creators. Its surreal jokes range from a game of H-O-R-S-E on a basketball court with time itself bending, to Fantasy A launching himself over the city astral-projection-style. Where other films might just throw in a stock establishing shot of the Space Needle, in these moments, “Fantasy A” cuts deeper, memorializing places that were integral parts of the fabric of life in Seattle, such as the old Midtown Center shopping strip at 23rd Avenue and East Union Street that has since been torn down.

“Sometimes we’d find a place that was getting destroyed so we’d seek that place out just to make sure we got it,” co-director Noah Zoltan Sofian said. “But there were many locations we tried to film at that would just be gone by the time we got there.”

Sofian and co-director David Norman Lewis said they specifically wanted to build their debut feature around Fantasy A’s larger-than-life charismatic presence on screen. They all went to the same Seattle high school, The Center School, though at different times. He’s since become “the most famous person we’ve worked with,” Lewis said. This meant that, sometimes, during the shoot, people would drive by, shouting, “Hey, it’s Fantasy A!”

“He is game for anything, which is just amazing,” Lewis recounted.

For Safiye Şentürk, a producer and production designer on the film, it was important they strive to capture all of the humanity of Fantasy A as a man with autism who contains multitudes. “Fantasy A Gets a Mattress” is about seeing him command center stage.

“It’s not a movie that’s hyper-focused on him being disabled,” Şentürk said. “It’s a man who is talented, who is a lead actor.”

What viewers have ended up seeing is a truly original Seattle story overflowing with homegrown creativity and humor the filmmakers say is a testament to the importance of getting out there to make films about the city. After its success, the team says it hopes to make another soon. Until then, the history of Seattle film has a new chapter that, while still being written, begins and ends with Fantasy A.