What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★ “Escape Room” (PG-13; 100 minutes): This horror-thriller starts at the end, as a lone man desperately tries to figure out the clues in a room that is quickly closing in on itself, then cuts to “three days earlier.” While it’s a little insulting to have to reassure the audience that there is some exciting and harrowing stuff to come as long as they get through all the boring introductory stuff this film isn’t actually all that bad. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

“Sicilian Ghost Story” (Not rated; 122 minutes): A divine blend of natural and supernatural, fantasy and actuality, this Italian film reflects the horrors of a Mafia kidnapping through the prism of first love. Full review. Grand Illusion. Italian with English subtitles. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times