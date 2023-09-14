Movie review

Pluck. Grit. Determination.

Above all: persistence.

Characterize it as you will, José Hernández has it by the boatload. It propelled him from the farm fields of California where he worked as a boy with his migrant Mexican family to the International Space Station where he was a member of an astronaut crew.

True story.

Based on Hernández’s 2012 autobiography, the movie “A Million Miles Away,” made by a Latina director from a screenplay credited to three Latin writers (one of them the director herself) is an engaging picture brimming with uplift.

Anchored by a superlative performance by Michael Peña in the lead role, it’s the story of a man in full. Director Alejandra Márquez Abella covers an astonishing amount of ground in the picture’s two-hour running time. First, though, she spends a lot of time establishing Hernández’s background. He and his loving and supportive family navigate the difficulties of an itinerant lifestyle, moving constantly from farm to farm year to year in California’s San Joaquin Valley. As a consequence, José is always the new kid in school and has a tough time fitting in. Dealing with prejudices of his white classmates makes it even more difficult.

In the face of those disruptions, the boy receives what amounts to a step-by-step life plan from his wise Mexican-born father (Julio César Cedillo) that essentially boils down to setting a goal, “know what you want,” and then working like hell to achieve it.

It’s a struggle.

Peña, well-known for his work in such features as “End of Watch” and the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico,” plays Hernández as a man constantly at war with himself. Watching the launch of the Apollo 11 moon mission on TV in 1969, he’s inspired to go into space. But he tells himself that’s just hopeless, silly, no way, with his background. Yet he can’t put the notion out of his mind. Discouragement battles dogged persistence. The battle plays out on Peña’s face. Now sunk in despair and yet unable to put the dream aside, the conflict animates his features.

Early on, he’s encouraged by a perceptive grade-school teacher (Michelle Krusiec) who senses in him a personality like a force of nature. “Nothing will stop you,” she says.

But his main encouragement comes from his wife Adela. Played by Rosa Salazar, she’s a luminous presence. Strong-willed and ambitious, she first appears laboring in a farm field and then soon after turns up working as a sales representative in an auto dealership. She dreams of opening a restaurant. When Hernández tells her he wants to be an astronaut, she laughs a rich, warm laugh of disbelief. Then when she realizes he’s serious, she puts her own dream on hold to support his.

Director Abella fast-forwards through many events. There is much ground to cover, so there is a lot of compression of significant occurrences. Yet she takes time to program in scenes of family connectivity where the warmth of the relationships shines through. The sequences are quick but meaningful.

Hernández excels in his studies, eventually landing a tech job at the prestigious Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, at first being mistaken for a janitor.

Persisting throughout, he keeps applying to NASA and keeps getting rejected. To upgrade his skills, he takes flying lessons. He learns Russian.

He’s rejected 11 times over the course of close to 30 years. Until finally, on the 12th try, he’s accepted for astronaut training. His family applauds.

After rigorous training, he’s launched into space in 2009 as a mission specialist aboard the shuttle Discovery.

The ultimate payoff for his persistence.

It’s a quintessential American story, of bootstrapping from the humblest of origins to the literal highest of heights.