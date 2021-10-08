Seattle — and the Pacific Northwest — has been ready for its movie close-up for decades. The image of our city as depicted by major movies often doesn’t quite ring true to locals (and this list would be much, much longer if I counted all the films entirely shot in Vancouver but set in Seattle), but it’s always a special kick to see familiar locations on screen. Here’s a selection of movies, from the 1930s to the near-present, all bringing back memories of when Hollywood came to Washington state.

“Tugboat Annie,” directed by Mervyn LeRoy (1933)

“It Happened at the World’s Fair,” directed by Norman Taurog (1963)

“The Slender Thread,” directed by Sydney Pollack (1965)

“Cinderella Liberty,” directed by Mark Rydell (1973)

“The Parallax View,” directed by Alan Pakula (1974)

“McQ,” directed by John Sturges (1974)

“The Runner Stumbles,” directed by Stanley Kramer (1979)

“An Officer and a Gentleman,” directed by Taylor Hackford (1981)

“Twice in a Lifetime,” directed by Bud Yorkin (1985)

“Trouble in Mind,” directed by Alan Rudolph (1985)

“House of Games,” directed by David Mamet (1986)

“Black Widow,” directed by Bob Rafaelson (1986)

“Harry and the Hendersons,” directed by William Dear (1986)

“The Fabulous Baker Boys,” directed by Steve Kloves (1989)

“I Love You to Death,” directed by Lawrence Kasdan (1990)

“Dogfight,” directed by Nancy Savoca (1991)

“Crazy in Love,” directed by Martha Coolidge (1992)

“Singles,” directed by Cameron Crowe (1992)

“The Hand that Rocks the Cradle,” directed by Curtis Hanson (1992)

“Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” directed by David Lynch (1992)

“American Heart,” directed by Martin Bell (1992)

“Sleepless in Seattle,” directed by Nora Ephron (1993)

“The Vanishing,” directed by George Sluizer (1993)

“Disclosure,” directed by Barry Levinson (1993)

“Prefontaine,” directed by Steve James (1997)

“Practical Magic,” directed by Griffin Dunne (1998)

“10 Things I Hate About You,” directed by Gil Junger (1999)

“World’s Greatest Dad,” directed by Bobcat Goldthwaite (2009)