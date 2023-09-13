Movie review

Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot movies, of which “A Haunting in Venice” (based on Agatha Christie’s novel “Hallowe’en Party”) is the third, are never quite as good as you want them to be. But watching them is such a pleasure — the beautiful locations, the A-list casts, the sumptuous period costumes and sets, the horizontal grandeur of Poirot’s mustache — it’s hard to judge them too harshly. I’m hoping, though, that the next one knocks off both a) my socks, and b) the right person.

Because that’s a problem in this sort of movie: Somebody must be killed off in order for the plot to move along, and if it’s the wrong person (i.e., somebody whose presence is so charismatic and crucial that the movie suffers by their absence), the movie also dies a little bit. In “Murder on the Orient Express,” the right actor got bumped off; in “Death on the Nile,” it was the wrong one — and here, alas, it’s the wrong one, too, and some rather chaotic storytelling besides.

Taking place mostly on an eerie Halloween night in 1947 (the filmmakers relocated Christie’s novel, which was set in an English country house), “A Haunting in Venice” brings Poirot (Branagh) to a beautifully crumbling palazzo alongside a Venetian canal, owned by an opera singer (Kelly Reilly). In retirement, he’s been summoned by his friend Ariadne Oliver (a miscast Tina Fey), a mystery novelist who’s persuaded him to attend a séance presided over by the mysterious Mrs. Reynolds (a deliciously whispering Michelle Yeoh) and attended by the usual crew of Christie-ish suspects (a standout: Camille Cottin, looking as if she’s overburdened with secrets). One of this crew, no surprise, ends up dead before the night is over, and an unusually somber Poirot must figure out whodunit, before he himself gets dun.

Appropriately for its postwar setting, “A Haunting in Venice” is the darkest of Branagh’s Poirot films, both visually (that palazzo is full of velvety shadows, and the night is very long) and emotionally. Poirot has seen too much during wartime, and Branagh plays him as weary and spent: a man sheltered away in Venice (with, it must be noted, the world’s loveliest rooftop deck), eating pastries and wondering if he’ll ever find the spirit to work again. That this case causes him to find his mojo is no surprise (and no spoiler), and Michael Green’s screenplay moves things along quickly if perhaps too busily, with some wisdom along the way. “We cannot hide from our ghosts,” Poirot intones, “We must make our peace with them.” As always, it’s a pleasure to watch Branagh’s Poirot as he watches, never missing a thing; may he return, with a more worthy corpse next time around.