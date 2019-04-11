It’s not every day that a group of Seattle-area people create a Bollywood film set in the Pacific Northwest.

But that’s what happened when Indus Creations, a Seattle-based performing arts group founded in 2005 and composed of primarily software engineers and tech leaders from India who now work at companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google, took on creating the film “Vellai Pookal.”

The full-length bilingual movie (in Tamil and English, with English subtitles), made with the help of investors, will have special Seattle premiere showings at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 12; and 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Bellevue’s Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas, before being released April 19 in about 20 cities across the U.S. and more than 200 theaters in India, according to Krishna Srinivasan, one of the executive producers of the movie and a longtime member of Indus Creations.

The film, which stars Indian film actor Vivekh, is about a retired police officer from Tamil Nadu who vacations in Seattle to spend time with his son, but then finds that people around him start disappearing.

“Seattle is woven throughout the movie,” with its scenery and people as integral parts of the film, said Srinivasan.