Though it is hard to recall now, it was not all that long ago when audiences were unaware of how Florence Pugh was to soon become one of the most praised performers of her generation. Before her breakout performance in 2017’s staggering “Lady Macbeth,” she had only done one other feature and some work on television. Since then, she has emerged as a truly irreplaceable talent who can shine in everything from sharply grim works of horror like 2019’s “Midsommar” to last year’s under-seen cinematic reflection on faith disguised as a thriller that was “The Wonder.” Even the much-maligned “Don’t Worry Darling” was worth seeing for Pugh’s performance alone. She is one of those performers who ensures that no matter how flawed the films may reveal themselves to be in totality, they can usually coast off her ability to disappear into the character.

“A Good Person” is the film that proves to be the woefully misjudged exception to this maxim. Following the troubled Allison (Pugh) as she tries to get sober and rebuild her life as the sole survivor of a fatal car accident from a year prior, it has all the subtlety of a sledgehammer. Dragged down by increasingly melodramatic escalations that soon become disastrous, it does a disservice to both the seriousness of the subject and its cast who do all they can to salvage it. Even as Pugh shows she can still make the most of this painfully hollow and ham-handed story, the entire experience is defined by her working against the film’s downward narrative trajectory. She manages to occasionally level things out, though this is not enough to stop it from crashing.

Written and directed by Zach Braff, it bears many of the traits of his more layered debut feature “Garden State.” There is darker humor sprinkled throughout, indie songs to guide us through scenes and a multitude of connections between characters each bearing their own baggage. In addition to Allison, there is Morgan Freeman’s ornery Daniel, who is a recovering alcoholic. The two are connected as it was his daughter and her husband who died in the car accident. Daniel has now taken on the duty of raising his rebellious yet talented granddaughter Ryan. Played by Celeste O’Connor of the recent horror film “Freaky,” she has big aspirations though is struggling through tough times at school made all the more difficult by the loss of her mother. Also in the mix is Allison’s ex-fiancé and Ryan’s older brother Nathan (Chinaza Uche) from whom she has drifted apart. After hitting rock bottom and with the backing of her well-intentioned mother Diane (Molly Shannon), Allison joins a nearby support group where she unexpectedly meets Daniel.

Though she moves to flee, he persuades her to stay and the two begin to form a tentative friendship. The film is at its best when it makes room for Pugh and Freeman to lead the story. One extended scene they share in a diner is like a breath of fresh air in how patiently it all plays out. They reveal the rough edges of their characters in a more restrained fashion that, while rather engaging to observe, will only end up standing out as a rarity as the film unfolds.

Where “Garden State” had an infinitely richer texture, both visually and thematically, “A Good Person” always feels like it is only just getting into the details before flipping the script on itself. Significant developments rely upon characters making odd reversals without putting in the necessary thought or care to exploring why they might have had a change of heart. A recurring monologue given by Freeman seems like an attempt to explain this by pointing out how our lives aren’t neat and tidy in the way we may hope them to be. This falls flat when, after the film frantically throws in the potential for a serious act of violence, everything wraps up far too cleanly. It pretends as if this sudden shift never happened, but there is no papering over such a wildly unexpected, and poorly executed, turn of events.

At the core of this, one scene with Pugh feels most indicative of the film’s problems. One of the few times Allison seems to be at peace is when she is swimming, something she did when she was younger. She is still able to get to the other side of the pool, but it remains much tougher going than it once was. Similarly, it is as if Pugh is having to push her way through narrative waters that threaten to wash away her performance. No matter how she continues to rise to the challenge, the film’s cascading of contrivances drown her out.