By
and

Winners will be denoted in bold and italics. This story will be updated throughout the show.

Best Costume Design

  • “Emma,” Alexandra Byrne
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth
  • “Mank,” Trish Summerville
  • “Mulan,” Bina Daigeler
  • “Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

  • “Emma,” Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
  • “Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
  • “Mank,” Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
  • “Pinocchio,” Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami …”
  • Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
  • Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best International Feature Film

  • “Another Round,” Denmark
  • “Better Days,” Hong Kong
  • “Collective,” Romania
  • “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia
  • “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) OSC OSC (Chris Pizzello / The Associated Press)
Emerald Fennell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool) OSC OSC (Chris Pizzello / The Associated Press)
  • “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
  • “Minari,” Written by Lee Isaac Chung
  • “Promising Young Woman,” Written by Emerald Fennell
  • “Sound of Metal,” Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Written by Aaron Sorkin

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Florian Zeller gestures as he speaks upon his arrival to attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool) TH180 TH180 (Lewis Joly / The Associated Press)
Florian Zeller gestures as he speaks upon his arrival to attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool) TH180 TH180 (Lewis Joly / The Associated Press)
  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
  • “The Father,” Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
  • “Nomadland,” Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
  • “One Night in Miami …,” Screenplay by Kemp Powers
  • “The White Tiger,” Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Related

93rd Academy Awards

More

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
  • Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
  • Gary Oldman, “Mank”
  • Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
  • Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”
  • Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Father”
  • Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Animated Feature Film

  • “Onward”
  • “Over the Moon”
  • “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
  • “Soul”
  • “Wolfwalkers”

Best Cinematography

  • “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt
  • “Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt
  • “News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski
  • “Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Best Directing

  • “Another Round,” Thomas Vinterberg
  • “Mank,” David Fincher
  • “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung
  • “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao
  • “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Best Documentary (Feature)

  • “Collective”
  • “Crip Camp”
  • “The Mole Agent”
  • “My Octopus Teacher”
  • “Time”

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

  • “Colette”
  • “A Concerto is a Conversation”
  • “Do Not Split”
  • “Hunger Ward”
  • “A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Film Editing

  • “The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos
  • “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao
  • “Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval
  • “Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best Music (Original Score)

  • “Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard
  • “Mank,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
  • “Minari,” Emile Mosseri
  • “News of the World,” James Newton Howard
  • “Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Best Music (Original Song)

  • “Fight for You,” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice,” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
  • “Husavik,” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
  • “Io Si (Seen),” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
  • “Speak Now,” from “One Night in Miami …”; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Picture

  • “The Father”
  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • “Mank”
  • “Minari”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “Sound of Metal”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Production Design

  • “The Father,” Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
  • “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
  • “Mank,” Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
  • “News of the World,” Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
  • “Tenet,” Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Best Short Film (Animated)

  • “Burrow”
  • “Genius Loci”
  • “If Anything Happens I Love You”
  • “Opera”
  • “Yes-People”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

  • “Feeling Through”
  • “The Letter Room”
  • “The Present”
  • “Two Distant Strangers”
  • “White Eye”

Best Sound

  • “Greyhound,” Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
  • “Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
  • “News of the World,” Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
  • “Soul,” Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
  • “Sound of Metal,” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best Visual Effects

  • “Love and Monsters,” Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
  • “The Midnight Sky,” Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
  • “Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
  • “The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
  • “Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Stefanie Loh: sloh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @StefanieLoh. Stefanie Loh is the Seattle Times' features editor. She formerly held assistant sports editor and college football reporter positions at The Seattle Times.
Trevor Lenzmeier: 206-464-8995 or tlenzmeier@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @trevlenz. Trevor Lenzmeier is the features desk editor at The Seattle Times.

Most Read Entertainment Stories