Winners will be denoted in bold and italics. This story will be updated throughout the show.

Best Costume Design

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma,” Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

“Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

“Mank,” Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

“Pinocchio,” Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami …”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round,” Denmark

“Better Days,” Hong Kong

“Collective,” Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia

“Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

“Minari,” Written by Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Written by Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Written by Aaron Sorkin

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

“The Father,” Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami …,” Screenplay by Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Animated Feature Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Best Directing

“Another Round,” Thomas Vinterberg

“Mank,” David Fincher

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

Best Documentary (Feature)

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“Colette”

“A Concerto is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Film Editing

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best Music (Original Score)

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Best Music (Original Song)

“Fight for You,” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice,” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“Husavik,” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Io Si (Seen),” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Speak Now,” from “One Night in Miami …”; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Production Design

“The Father,” Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

“Mank,” Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

“News of the World,” Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet,” Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Best Short Film (Animated)

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Short Film (Live Action)

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Sound

“Greyhound,” Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

“News of the World,” Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

“Soul,” Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

“Sound of Metal,” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best Visual Effects