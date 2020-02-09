What a night. The 92nd Academy Awards ended on a surprising note, when Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite” became the first foreign language film to ever win an Oscar for Best Picture. “Parasite” won four awards on Sunday night.

Who else took home gold statuettes? Here’s a full list of the 2020 Oscars nominees and winners, listed in the order in which they were presented.

Winners are marked in bold-italics.

Actor in a supporting role

Presenter: Regina King

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Animated feature film

Presenter: Mindy Kaling

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks), Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body (Netflix), Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

Klaus (Netflix), Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing), Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Animated short film

Presenter: Mindy Kaling

Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorabl, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corree

Sister, Siqi Song

Original screenplay

Presenters: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won

Adapted screenplay

Presenters: Natalie Portman and Timothée Chalamet

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Live action short film

Presenters: Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry

Siria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister, Delphine Girard

Production design

Presenters: Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig

The Irishman, production design: Bob Shaw; set decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, production design: Ra Vincent; set decoration: Nora Sopková

1917, production design: Dennis Gassner; set decoration: Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, production design: Barbara Ling; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

Parasite, production design: Lee Ha-jun; set decoration: Cho Won-woo

Costume design

Presenters: Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig

The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Documentary feature

Presenter: Mark Ruffalo

American Factory (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The Cave (National Geographic), Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix), Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama (PBS), Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland (Neon), Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Documentary short subject

Presenter: Mark Ruffalo

In the Absence, Yi Seung-jun and Gary Byung-seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me, John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Actress in a supporting role

Presenter: Mahershala Ali

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Sound editing

Presenters: Oscar Isaac and Salma Hayek

Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound mixing

Presenters: Oscar Isaac and Salma Hayek

Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Cinematography

Presenters: Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Film editing

Presenters: Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Yang Jinmo

Visual effects

Presenters: Rebel Wilson and James Corden

Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Makeup and hairstyling

Presenters: Sandra Oh and Ray Romano

Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

International feature film

Presenter: Penelope Cruz

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Original score

Presenters: Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot

Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Original song

Presenters: Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, music and lyrics by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up,” Harriet, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Director

Presenter: Spike Lee

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor in a leading role

Presenter: Olivia Colman

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Presenter: Rami Malek

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best motion picture

Presenter: Jane Fonda

Ford v Ferrari (Fox), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers

The Irishman (Netflix), Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight), Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, producers

Joker (Warner Bros.), Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers

Little Women (Sony), Amy Pascal, producer

Marriage Story (Netflix), Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony), David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers

1917 (Universal), Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, producers

Parasite (Neon), Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers