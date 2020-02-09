Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times features editor

What a night. The 92nd Academy Awards ended on a surprising note, when Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite” became the first foreign language film to ever win an Oscar for Best Picture. “Parasite” won four awards on Sunday night.

Who else took home gold statuettes? Here’s a full list of the 2020 Oscars nominees and winners, listed in the order in which they were presented.

Winners are marked in bold-italics.

Actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC188 CADC188 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Regina King

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

 

Animated feature film

Jonas Rivera, from left, Josh Cooley and Mark Nielsen accept the award for best animated feature film for “Toy Story 4” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC205 CADC205 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Mindy Kaling

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks), Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body (Netflix), Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

Klaus (Netflix), Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing), Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

 

Animated short film

Karen Rupert Toliver, left, and Matthew A. Cherry accept the award for best animated short film for “Hair Love” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC207 CADC207 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Mindy Kaling

Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorabl, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corree

Sister, Siqi Song

 

Original screenplay

Bong Joon-ho was seen in the audience before accepting the award for best original screenplay for “Parasite” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC221 CADC221 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won

 

Adapted screenplay

Timothee Chalamet, left, presents the award for best adapted screenplay to Taika Waititi for “Jojo Rabbit” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC227 CADC227 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Natalie Portman and Timothée Chalamet

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

 

Live action short film

Marshall Curry accepts the award for best live action short film for “The Neighbors’ Window” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC238 CADC238 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry

Siria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister, Delphine Girard

 

Production design

Maya Rudolph, left, and Kristen Wiig present the award for best production design at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC249 CADC249 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig

The Irishman, production design: Bob Shaw; set decoration: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, production design: Ra Vincent; set decoration: Nora Sopková

1917, production design: Dennis Gassner; set decoration: Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, production design: Barbara Ling; set decoration: Nancy Haigh

Parasite, production design: Lee Ha-jun; set decoration: Cho Won-woo

 

Costume design

Jacqueline Durran accepts the award for best costume design for “Little Women” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC253 CADC253 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig

The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

 

Documentary feature

Julia Reichert, left, and Steven Bognar accept the award for best documentary feature for “American Factory” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC270 CADC270 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Mark Ruffalo

American Factory (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The Cave (National Geographic), Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix), Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama (PBS), Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland (Neon), Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

 

Documentary short subject

Carol Dysinger, left, and Elena Andreicheva accept the award for best documentary short subject for “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC280 CADC280 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Mark Ruffalo

In the Absence, Yi Seung-jun and Gary Byung-seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me, John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

 

Actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for “Marriage Story” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC286 CADC286 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Mahershala Ali

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

 

Sound editing

Don Sylvester accepts the award for best sound editing for “Ford v Ferrari” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC315 CADC315 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Oscar Isaac and Salma Hayek

Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord

 

Sound mixing

Stuart Wilson accepts the award for best sound mixing for “1917”at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC317 CADC317 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Oscar Isaac and Salma Hayek

Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Cinematography

Roger Deakins accepts the award for best cinematography for “1917” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC331 CADC331 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

 

Film editing

Andrew Buckland, left, and Michael McCusker accept the award for best film editing for “Ford v Ferrari” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC333 CADC333 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Yang Jinmo

 

Visual effects

Greg Butler, from left, Guillaume Rocheron and Dominic Tuohy accept the award for best visual effects for “1917” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC348 CADC348 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Rebel Wilson and James Corden

Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

 

Makeup and hairstyling

Kazu Hiro accepts the award for best makeup and hairstyling for “Bombshell” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC346 CADC346 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Sandra Oh and Ray Romano

Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

 

International feature film

Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best international feature film for “Parasite,” from South Korea, at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC349 CADC349 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Penelope Cruz

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

 

Original score

Hildur Guonadottir accepts the award for best original score for “Joker” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC368 CADC368 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot

Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

 

Original song

Elton John, left, and Bernie Taupin accept the award for best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC375 CADC375 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenters: Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, music and lyrics by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up,” Harriet, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

 

Director

Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best director for “Parasite” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC380 CADC380 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Spike Lee

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “Joker” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Presenter: Olivia Colman

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

 

Actress in a leading role

Renee Zellweger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “Judy” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC401 CADC401 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Rami Malek

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

 

Best motion picture

Bong Joon Ho, left, and Kang-Ho Song celebrate before going on stage to accept the award for best picture for “Parasite”at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CADC417 CADC417 (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Presenter: Jane Fonda

Ford v Ferrari (Fox), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers

The Irishman (Netflix), Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight), Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, producers

Joker (Warner Bros.), Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers

Little Women (Sony), Amy Pascal, producer

Marriage Story (Netflix), Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony), David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers

1917 (Universal), Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, producers

Parasite (Neon), Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers

Stefanie Loh: sloh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @StefanieLoh. Stefanie Loh is the Seattle Times' features editor. She formerly held assistant sports editor and college football reporter positions at The Seattle Times.