It’s New Year’s Eve weekend, and maybe you’re going to a party … or maybe you want to stay home and watch something seasonally appropriate. I’m on it. Here are a dozen movies, from frothy rom-com to intense drama, in which New Year’s Eve plays a supporting role.

“About a Boy”: There’s a posh New Year’s Eve party at the center of this offbeat, charming 2002 comedy about a group of Londoners finding a family. Hugh Grant, in “Bridget Jones” shifty-eyed barracuda mode, is perfection as the main character, a man who invents an imaginary son in order to meet single moms — but ends up finding connection with a 12-year-old boy. (Prime Video)

“After the Thin Man”: Last year, Turner Classic Movies celebrated New Year’s with a marathon of “Thin Man” movies, reminding us that Nick, Nora and Asta are the absolute best trio with whom to welcome a new year. This movie, the second in the series, features not one but two raucous New Year’s Eve parties and a great role for a young James Stewart. (HBO Max)

“The Age of Adaline”: I picked this one mostly for the outfit: Blake Lively, as a 100-plus-year-old woman who is frozen at the age of 28 due to nearly being killed in a 1937 car crash (just go with it), wears an absolutely smashing burgundy velvet gown to a New Year’s Eve party. But aside from the dress, this romantic melodrama is unexpectedly moving, featuring a lovely performance from Harrison Ford. (Netflix)

“An American in Paris”: “It’s jet-propelled New Year’s Eve and everyone in Paris will be there,” says Gene Kelly to Nina Foch — well, who could resist a come-on like that? This classic 1951 musical, winner of the Oscar for best picture for its year, features a glorious black-and-white New Year’s Eve ball. (Prime Video)

“Bachelor Mother”: Ginger Rogers and David Niven — she’s a salesgirl in a department store, he’s the wealthy store owner — go to a New Year’s Eve party in this charming 1939 rom-com. The complication: She’s taking care of, and becoming attached to, an abandoned baby; he thinks she’s an unwed mother (and it is, after all, 1939). (Prime Video)

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”: No matter how things are going for you this year, at least you don’t have to go to Bridget’s mum’s Turkey Curry Buffet and make small talk with men in reindeer sweaters. Renée Zellweger stars in this classic New Year’s rom-com, as a resolution-making heroine who learns to love herself just as she is. (Prime Video)

“Carol”: In Todd Haynes’ gorgeous, swoony tale of a forbidden 1950s lesbian love affair, partly set during a warmly lit holiday season, the two main characters (Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, both perfect) kiss for the first time on New Year’s Eve. (Prime Video)

“Fruitvale Station”: Before “Black Panther,” director Ryan Coogler made this haunting, fact-based drama about a young man (Michael B. Jordan) shot and killed by an Oakland police officer on New Year’s Eve. Oscar Grant was just 22; this movie, carefully reconstructing the last 24 hours of his life, eloquently reminds us that he was somebody’s friend, somebody’s father, somebody’s son. (Hulu, HBO Max)

“Phantom Thread”: Paul Thomas Anderson’s strange and wonderful 1950s-era drama, about a London fashion designer (the great Daniel Day-Lewis) and his muse (Vicky Krieps), features a wildly over-the-top New Year’s Eve party, complete with a mountain of balloons and an actual elephant. (Netflix)

“Sex and the City: The Movie”: This is not a great movie by any means (though compared to the second “SATC” movie, it’s a masterpiece of subtlety), but a highlight within it is a wistful New Year’s Eve scene as Carrie rushes to join Miranda before midnight — a sweet demonstration of true friendship. (Netflix)

“Waiting to Exhale”: Speaking of friendship, this warm comedy/drama about Savannah (Whitney Houston), Bernadine (Angela Bassett), Gloria (Loretta Devine) and Robin (Lela Rochon) — and their romantic misadventures — was a big hit in 1995, and begins and ends on New Year’s. (Prime Video)

“When Harry Met Sally”: No New Year’s movie list would be complete without this classic 1989 rom-com, in which Billy Crystal races through the quiet streets of Manhattan to a festive New Year’s Eve party so he can tell Meg Ryan and her weirdly sleeved dress that he loves her. OK, I just let out a happy sigh while typing that sentence. Happy New Year to us all, and to all our auld acquaintances. (Netflix)