What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★★ “If Beale Street Could Talk” (R; 119 minutes): James Baldwin’s novel is brought to the screen with exquisite art in the hands of Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”), who lets the story unfold slowly and patiently, giving his actors room to tell their own quiet stories. It’s a film about injustice, about patience and anger, beauty and despair — but, ultimately, it’s about love. Full review. SIFF Uptown, Regal Meridian. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “On the Basis of Sex” (PG-13; 120 minutes): You are likely to walk out of this film filled with awe for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Written by her nephew, it jumps from Ginsburg’s time as a student at Harvard Law School, where she faced her own gender discrimination, to her struggles to find a job, to the landmark case that changed her career. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★★½ “Vice” (R; 132 minutes): Christian Bale looks so much like Dick Cheney in this biopic about the former vice president that he’ll give you the shivers. From the director and co-writer of “The Big Short,” “Vice” is quite watchable but its light, sardonic approach is a tricky match with its subject matter (9/11; power-crazed, empty-souled politicians; dark ambitions). Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

“Holmes & Watson” (PG-13; 90 minutes): Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly reunite in this comedic take on the dynamic detective duo. The film did not screen in advance. Multiple theaters.