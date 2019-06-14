Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “Late Night” (R; 102 minutes): Emma Thompson, as a talk-show host, and Mindy Kaling, as an eager young writer, make an appealing team in this glossy, enjoyable workplace comedy. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Pavarotti” (PG-13; 114 minutes): Director Ron Howard shows the life and legend of Luciano Pavarotti, the man dubbed “The People’s Tenor,” through a standard mix of interviews and archival footage. He tells a warm and inviting story of the singer from his humble beginnings to the almost godlike status he achieved in the opera world. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

★★★ “Non-Fiction” (R; 107 minutes): Smoother than cafe au lait, Olivier Assayas’ low-keyed, wonderfully acted French confection has a few things to say about publishing in the digital age; the old bourgeois guard making way for an adept, hungry new generation unattached to nondigital media; and touchy literary and artistic egos, falling in and out of favor, and bed. Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet star. In French, with English subtitles. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

★★½ “Plus One” (not rated, for mature audiences; 99 minutes): This rom-com, about close friends who agree to be each other’s plus-one at weddings, marries strong actors (Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine) and a solid script. Full review. Varsity. — Rick Bentley

★★ “Shaft” (R; 111 minutes): What we have here is a standard-issue comedy-tinged crime thriller with Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher playing three generations of John Shafts. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★½ “The Dead Don’t Die” (R; 104 minutes): You watch Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy waiting for it to get started. And you wait, and you wait, and you wait. For the record, the screening was last week and I’m still waiting. “The Dead Don’t Die” isn’t just deadpan — it’s dead. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★½ “Men in Black: International” (PG-13; 115 minutes): There’s no reason on earth for this movie to exist — it’s too dull to even be considered mindless fun. And if you’re wondering how a movie starring the delightful trio of Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth and Emma Thompson could be so bad … well, I’m wondering, too. Full review. — Moira Macdonald

Also opening

★★½ “5B” (PG-13, 95 minutes): “We were afraid of them — everybody was.” Those are the words of David Denmark, a former nurse at San Francisco General Hospital, speaking about AIDS patients in this largely moving documentary. Denmark, who worked in the hospital’s ward 5B — launched in 1983 as the first facility in the nation designed specifically to treat people with the mysterious, fast-moving disease — admits that he and his fellow staffers were initially reluctant to deal with the patients in their care, but that they overcame this. This film, directed by Paul Haggis and Dan Krauss, tells their story. Alderwood Mall 16. — Pat Padua, The Washington Post

★★½ “American Woman” (R; 111 minutes): Sienna Miller delivers a subtly evolving portrait of a woman who, over the course of several years, finds herself. It’s not an especially profound story, but it is a movingly rendered one. Miller’s Deb is a 32-year-old single mother of a teenage daughter, Bridget (Sky Ferreira), and grandmother to Bridget’s infant son. When Bridget disappears one day, Deb becomes, overnight, her grandson’s primary caregiver. Deb’s maternal transformation comes as she steps into the role of mother, which she once resisted becoming. Miller’s Deb grows on you — strong, capable, grounded yet ready to take flight — as she emerges from the chrysalis of grief, a butterfly. Multiple theaters. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post