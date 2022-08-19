★★★★ (out of four) “A Love Song” (PG; 81 minutes): In a filmmaking universe where Michael Bay and Zack Snyder seem to be in a battle to see who can damage more eardrums, first-time feature writer and director Max Walker-Silverman has taken the opposite tack. There is sound, including an excellent soundtrack and score, but there is no noise. It’s the cinematic equivalent of a deep breath and a cool drink. Like silent meditation, “A Love Song” isn’t for everyone. The movie requires its audience to both remain still and stay engaged. Those are skills many directors no longer value, so they’re skills many moviegoers no longer possess. But for those who will do the work, “A Love Song” is a special film that will stay with you long after the clamor of real life rushes back in around you. Full review here. Pacific Place 11, Grand Cinema. — Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

“Anonymous Club” (not rated; 83 minutes): The documentary chronicles the media-shy musician Courtney Barnett and the ups and downs of the world tour for her album “Tell Me How You Really Feel.” Grand Illusion Cinema.

★½ “Beast” (R; 93 minutes): There’s little to say about “Beast” that you couldn’t learn from its IMDb synopsis. A family takes a trip to the South African savanna, only to discover a lethal lion running rampant. Despite said deadly creature, everyone seems to lack common sense and is prone to panic at every opportunity. Even star Idris Elba, always a powerful presence in whatever role he takes on, falls victim to the film’s threadbare plotting and dialogue. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” (PG-13; 100 minutes): The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends. Multiple theaters.

“Holy Land: The Last Pilgrim” (not rated; 85 minutes; in Spanish and English, with subtitles): A mother struggles to persuade her children to accompany her on a pilgrimage to the tomb of Jesus. Auburn Cinema 17.

“Orphan: First Kill” (R; 99 minutes; in English and Estonian, with subtitles): After escaping from a psychiatric facility in Estonia, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. An unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost. Auburn Cinema 17.

★★ “Spin Me Round” (not rated; 104 minutes): “Spin Me Round” pays homage to, and lightly parodies, ’70s European erotic thrillers — it’s an indie comedy that flirts with the idea of being a giallo film, but doesn’t quite go all the way. The entire film feels like an exercise in dashing expectations, for both our heroine and the audience. Perhaps that subversion, bringing the heightened back down to the realm of the mundane, is the lesson that we’re to take away from “Spin Me Round,” which is an interesting, if a bit of a dispiriting direction to take. Full review here. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“The Territory” (PG; 83 minutes; in Portuguese and Tupi, with subtitles): A network of Brazilian farmers seizes a protected area of the Amazon rainforest, prompting a young Indigenous leader and his mentor to fight back in defense of the land and an uncontacted group living deep within the forest. SIFF Cinema Uptown.