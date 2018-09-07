What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “The Wife” (R; 100 minutes): Based on a Meg Wolitzer novel and directed with almost claustrophobic intimacy by Swedish filmmaker Bjorn Runge, the film acts as an elegant frame for a showstopping performance by the great Glenn Close as the wife of a Nobel Prize-winning novelist (Jonathan Pryce). Just look at her, late in the film, as grief slowly pools in her face; it’s the best kind of movie magic. Full review. SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Lincoln Square. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “America’s Musical Journey” (not rated, for general audiences; 40 minutes): Greg MacGillivray’s documentary is a speedy, upbeat sprint through the history of this nation’s musical idioms. Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc acts as tour guide and Morgan Freeman narrates. Full review. Boeing IMAX Theater, Pacific Science Center. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★½ “Peppermint” (R; 102 minutes): While it’s fun to watch Jennifer Garner return to her action roots as a vigilante mom, the brute-force haymaker that is “Peppermint” is a far cry from the sophisticated thrills of “Alias.” Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★ “The Nun” (R; 96 minutes): At one point, a character is buried alive. Entombed in a coffin. Pounding and hollering. Help! Let me out! That’s kind of what it feels like to be in the theater with “The Nun,” a prequel to “The Conjuring 2.” Especially the “Let me out!” part. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen

“We the Animals” (R; 94 minutes): On one level, Jeremiah Zagar’s tiny, uncut gem of a movie — about three brothers (Josiah Gabriel, Isaiah Kristian and Evan Rosado) growing up in a volatile home — is a classic coming-of age tale; on another, it’s a near-perfect depiction of the emotional damage that can result from economic insecurity. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

