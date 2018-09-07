What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Share story

By

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “The Wife” (R; 100 minutes): Based on a Meg Wolitzer novel and directed with almost claustrophobic intimacy by Swedish filmmaker Bjorn Runge, the film acts as an elegant frame for a showstopping performance by the great Glenn Close as the wife of a Nobel Prize-winning novelist (Jonathan Pryce). Just look at her, late in the film, as grief slowly pools in her face; it’s the best kind of movie magic. Full review. SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Lincoln Square. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “America’s Musical Journey” (not rated, for general audiences; 40 minutes):  Greg MacGillivray’s documentary is a speedy, upbeat sprint through the history of this nation’s musical idioms. Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc acts as tour guide and Morgan Freeman narrates. Full review. Boeing IMAX Theater, Pacific Science Center. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★½ “Peppermint” (R; 102 minutes): While it’s fun to watch Jennifer Garner return to her action roots as a vigilante mom, the brute-force haymaker that is “Peppermint” is a far cry from the sophisticated thrills of “Alias.” Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★ “The Nun” (R; 96 minutes): At one point, a character is buried alive. Entombed in a coffin. Pounding and hollering. Help! Let me out! That’s kind of what it feels like to be in the theater with “The Nun,” a prequel to “The Conjuring 2.” Especially the “Let me out!” part. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen

“We the Animals” (R; 94 minutes): On one level, Jeremiah Zagar’s tiny, uncut gem of a movie — about three brothers (Josiah Gabriel, Isaiah Kristian and Evan Rosado) growing up in a volatile home — is a classic coming-of age tale; on another, it’s a near-perfect depiction of the emotional damage that can result from economic insecurity. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

Also opening

★½ “God Bless the Broken Road” (PG; 111 minutes): This very strange Frankenstein’s monster of a film tries to combine too many elements. It is unclear what anything in the faith-based movie has to do with the Rascal Flatts song of the title, except that a woman (Lindsay Pulsipher) sings it at the end in her triumphant return to church, after her many come-to-Jesus moments: losing her home, her daughter (Makenzie Moss) running away, finding out the story of her husband’s death in Afghanistan, a climactic NASCAR race. What the film does have going for it is a better-than-expected performance by Pulsipher. At the center, she holds together this hodgepodge of random story elements. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Andrei Rublev” (not rated; 183 minutes): SIFF Film Center is screening a new restoration of director Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1966 black-and-white film, which follows renowned icon painter Andrei Rublev (played by Anatoliy Solonitsyn) through the harsh realities of 15th-century Russian life. In Russian, with English subtitles.

Seattle Times staff