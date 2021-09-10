★★★ (out of four) “The Card Counter” (R; 110 minutes): This is the Oscar Isaac Show. So much so that it’s almost as though there is no one else in it. He dominates the picture thoroughly, but quietly, as a professional gambler with a dark past. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★ “Queenpins” (R; 110 minutes): A good story lurks somewhere in this movie about extreme couponing, starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, but the filmmakers take the easy way out at every plot point and with nearly every joke. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Kristen Page-Kirby, The Washington Post

Also opening

“The Alpinist” (PG-13; 92 minutes): Canadian mountain climber Marc-André Leclerc, who makes bold solo ascents far from the limelight, is the subject of this documentary. Multiple theaters.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (PG-13; 115 minutes): A 16-year-old (played by Max Harwood), who dreams of becoming a drag queen, overcomes discrimination and bullying to step out of the darkness — and into the spotlight — in director Jonathan Butterell’s film based on the stage musical of the same name. Lincoln Square Cinemas.

“Malignant” (R; 111 minutes): James Wan’s latest horror film follows a woman (Annabelle Wallis) who discovers her shocking visions of grisly murders are in fact terrifying realities. In theaters and on HBO Max.

“Show Me the Father” (PG; 91 minutes): This documentary provides a fresh perspective on the roles of fathers in today’s society. Multiple theaters.

“Small Engine Repair” (R; 103 minutes): Events spin out of control when three lifelong friends (John Pollono, Shea Whigham, Jon Bernthal) agree to do a favor on behalf of the brash young woman they all adore. Multiple theaters.