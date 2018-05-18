What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★½ “Book Club,” (PG-13, 104 minutes) This movie is, for better or worse, a commercial for having your book club read “Fifty Shades of Grey” and consequently experience sexual reawakening. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

“The Guardians” (R, 138 minutes) A war movie that shows the way women are able to take charge and get things done on their but also that not even tragedy can erase clannish narrow-mindedness. Grand Illusion. — Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times

★★★ “Pope Francis — A Man of His Word,” (PG, 96 minutes) A movie about a man renowned for his passionate advocacy on behalf of the poor, the sick, the displaced and the oppressed. A man whose plain-spoken eloquence is an inspiration to millions. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Seattle Times contributing movie critic

★★½ “Deadpool 2,” ( R, 120 minutes) The original “Deadpool” caught comic lightning in a bottle. The super hero sequel sparks only intermittently. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Seattle Times contributing movie critic

No stars “Dog Show,” (PG, 90 minutes) Certainly not a classic dog movie, this comedy makes only a minimal effort to be funny or anything else. Multiple theaters. — Peter Hartlaub, San Francisco Chronicle pop-culture critic

Also opening

“Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat”: Works, writings and photographs offer insight into the life of Jean-Michel Basquiat in New York in the late 1970s. Northwest Film Forum.

“Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate”: High-school teacher Richard Martinez (Bianca del Rio)’s arch-nemesis Debbie Ward (Rachel Dratch) conjures up a scheme to do away with him once and for all, luring him on a perilous journey to Russia to accept a teaching award and cash prize. Northwest Film Forum.