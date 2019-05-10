Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “Shadow” (not rated, for mature audiences; 116 minutes): Following dismally received “The Great Wall,” director Zhang Yimou returns to masterful and imaginative form with this tale of a slave posing as a king’s commander over an army. In Mandarin, with English subtitles. Full review. Grand Illusion, Pacific Place. — Tom Keogh, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “The White Crow” (R; 127 minutes): Ralph Fiennes’ accomplished feature, about legendary Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev and his defection to the West, operates at a disadvantage, since Nureyev has long been gone. The ballet dancer was lightning in a bottle; pity the movie couldn’t have opened the lid just a little more. Full review. Meridian. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (PG; 100 minutes): Like Pokémon? If your answer is “yes,” then you’ll find a whole lot to like here. The human characters are literally up to their keisters in the critters. And Ryan Reynolds, as the snarky title character, is the best thing in this very busy movie. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Tolkien” (PG-13; 111 minutes): The movie focuses on the formative years of J.R.R. Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult), the author of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” but it’s also very much about three other young men. The tale is structured around the theme of fellowship. Just don’t expect action and adventure along the lines of the Battle of Helm’s Deep. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post