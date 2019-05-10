Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)
★★★½ “Shadow” (not rated, for mature audiences; 116 minutes): Following dismally received “The Great Wall,” director Zhang Yimou returns to masterful and imaginative form with this tale of a slave posing as a king’s commander over an army. In Mandarin, with English subtitles. Full review. Grand Illusion, Pacific Place. — Tom Keogh, Special to The Seattle Times
★★★ “The White Crow” (R; 127 minutes): Ralph Fiennes’ accomplished feature, about legendary Russian dancer Rudolf Nureyev and his defection to the West, operates at a disadvantage, since Nureyev has long been gone. The ballet dancer was lightning in a bottle; pity the movie couldn’t have opened the lid just a little more. Full review. Meridian. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic
★★ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (PG; 100 minutes): Like Pokémon? If your answer is “yes,” then you’ll find a whole lot to like here. The human characters are literally up to their keisters in the critters. And Ryan Reynolds, as the snarky title character, is the best thing in this very busy movie. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times
★★ “Tolkien” (PG-13; 111 minutes): The movie focuses on the formative years of J.R.R. Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult), the author of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” but it’s also very much about three other young men. The tale is structured around the theme of fellowship. Just don’t expect action and adventure along the lines of the Battle of Helm’s Deep. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post
★½ “The Hustle” (PG-13; 93 minutes): This gender-flipped remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson as con artists, is a lazy mess. Instead of exuding odd-couple comic chemistry, they seem to barely be in the same movie; the editing is so sloppy that bits of the movie seem to have vanished; and the screenplay remains far too faithful to the original. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald
Also opening
★★ “Poms” (PG-13, 91 minutes): The elevator pitch for this cheerleading comedy had to have been, “It’s ‘Bring It On’ in an old folks home!” because that’s exactly what it is. The brilliant 2000 film is the gift that keeps on giving (to the tune of, count ‘em, five sequels), so it makes sense to try and re-create that magic by mapping the formula onto something like a Diane Keaton vehicle. But while “Poms” ekes out a few authentically moving moments, it lacks the acidic wittiness of Jessica Bendinger’s script, which was the essential quality that made “Bring it On” such a winner. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
“Charlie Says” (R; 104 minutes): A graduate student begins visiting three female followers of notorious killer Charles Manson to help them realize the reality of their actions. Matt Smith stars. Varsity.
