What's happening on the movie scene during the week of Feb. 23.

Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of some of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ ½ “A Fantastic Woman” (R; 104 minutes): Director/co-writer Sebastian Lelio’s Chilean drama (a nominee for the Academy Award for best foreign-language film), starring Daniela Vega as a transgender woman who experiences a terrible loss, becomes a delicate, moving study of grief, of quiet triumph over adversity, of adjusting to life’s empty spaces — and learning to fill them with love. Full review. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Annihilation” (R; 115 minutes): It’s a head trip. It’s a monster movie, It’s an unsettling sci-fi mystery. It’s from Alex Garland, whose directorial debut was the revelatory “Ex Machina.” This one doesn’t quite measure up to that earlier picture, but it’s very effective nonetheless. The solid cast includes Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. Full review. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Game Night” (R; 93 minutes): The thriller/comedy genre is a tricky little hybrid: Sometimes you get “Get Out” and sometimes you get “Game Night,” a movie whose saving grace is that Rachel McAdams can scream in a way that’s both adorable and pretty funny. Full review. — Moira Macdonald

★★ “The Lodgers” (R; 92 minutes): Brian O’Malley’s Gothic tale — about a twin sister-brother duo (Charlotte Vega and Bill Milner) condemned by a curse to live alone together in their family’s haunted estate — is never particularly scary, or even logical, but it’s always gorgeous to look at; you can see where it’s going, but you might not mind watching it go there. Full review. — Moira Macdonald

Also opening

Half Magic” (R; 94 minutes): Three women (played by Heather Graham, Stephanie Beatriz and Angela Kinsey) utilize their newly formed sisterhood to battle sexism, bad relationships and low self-esteem. The comedy is playing at the Varsity.

“Curvature” (not rated, for mature audiences; 90 minutes): Lyndsy Fonseca plays a scientist who, after receiving a mysterious phone call from herself, must travel back in time to prevent a murder. Linda Hamilton co-stars. Varsity.

“Memories of Underdevelopment” (not rated; 97 minutes): Tomás Gutiérrez Alea’s 1968 drama, one of the first Cuban films to achieve significant success abroad, gets a 4K restoration. Based on a novel by Edmundo Desnoes, it follows a member of Havana’s upper crust (Sergio Corrieri) who remains in the city after his family’s departure in the aftermath of the Bay of Pigs. Grand Illusion.