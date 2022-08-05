★★ (out of four) “Bullet Train” (R; 126 minutes): Prepare for a very rough and unpleasant ride. What we have here is a gawdawful mess. Two-plus hours of mixed-up confusion that pits Brad Pitt against a horde of vicious killers riding the rails on the superspeedy Japanese train of the title. But wait. It gets worse. The taste it leaves in the mouth is beyond sour. And it’s quite at odds with the tone of the several trailers that have infested the internet prior to the picture’s opening. By the end, you’re more than ready to get off this “Bullet Train,” feeling drained and disheartened. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

“Cave Rescue” (PG-13; 99 minutes): Based on true events, an international team of elite divers mobilizes to rescue a boys soccer team trapped for days in a cave by rising floodwaters in northern Thailand. Multiple theaters.

“Easter Sunday” (PG-13; 96 minutes): “Easter Sunday” stars Jo Koy as Joe Valencia, who, like Koy, is a Filipino American stand-up comic who made bank on a TV commercial and is trying to land a TV show. The plot finds Joe and his son returning to his hometown to visit family for an Easter Sunday dinner while fielding calls from his disinterested agent, who wants Joe to fake a Filipino accent so Joe can close a deal to star in the show. Multiple theaters.

“I Love My Dad” (R; 96 minutes): A desperate father (Patton Oswalt) poses as a woman online to reconnect with his estranged son (James Morosini), but things get complicated when the young man wants to meet her in person. SIFF Cinema Uptown.

★½ “Luck” (G; 105 minutes): Set in the titular extraterrestrial dimension in which good luck and misfortune are manufactured and dispensed to humans randomly in a magical, factorylike setting, the new movie conforms broadly to the underlying structure of such Pixar hits as “Inside Out” and “Soul,” in which human emotion and the human spirit, respectively, were personified. In other words, “Luck” takes things that are intangible — in this case, random felicity and affliction — and imagines them as palpable. It doesn’t quite work. Full review here. Century Federal Way, Lincoln Square Cinemas. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

“Medusa” (not rated; 127 minutes; in Portuguese, with subtitles): In order to resist temptation, Mariana and her girlfriends try their best to control everything and everyone around them by forming a masked, vigilante girl gang that prowls the streets in search of sinners. Grand Illusion Cinema.

★★½ “Sharp Stick” (R; 86 minutes): It’s not entirely clear what we’re meant to make of Lena Dunham’s film, which reads like a cri de coeur one moment and a boldly bawdy comedy of manners the next. Uneven, ambiguous and unnerving, “Sharp Stick” undoubtedly has a point to make. What that is, precisely, might be subject to debate. Full review here. Seattle 10. — Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post