Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★½ “Don’t Let Go” (R; 103 minutes): I’m going to guess that the filmmakers rejected, somewhere along the line, a more descriptive title, like “Phone Calls From Dead People.” Because that’s the hook — and not a bad one, really — for this cloudy but often diverting thriller starring the great David Oyelowo. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Brittany Runs a Marathon” (PG-13; 103 minutes): The main reason to see this film is Jillian Bell. Her performance is a deeply layered one, rendering the title character a very human concoction of sarcasm and bitterness: a young woman in search of her sense of self-worth. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

★★½ “The Nightingale” (R; 136 minutes): This historical drama marks the sophomore effort of Jennifer Kent, who made the creepy, devilishly intelligent horror movie “The Babadook.” The story on offer here — a revenge tale starring Aisling Franciosi — is more conventional, if no less disquieting. In English, Aboriginal and Scottish Gaelic with subtitles. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown, Seattle 10. — Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post

“Love, Antosha” (R; 92 minutes): Garret Price’s affectionate documentary covers the life of Anton Yelchin, who played young Chekov in the J.J. Abrams-produced “Star Trek” movies. He died at only 27 but had put together a sturdy and eclectic filmography. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.). Full review. Meridian. — Glenn Kenny, The New York Times

Also opening

★★★ “Ode to Joy” (R; 97 minutes): Martin Freeman (“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” “Black Panther”) stars as Charlie, a man who can be knocked off his feet by love — literally. That’s because he has a neurological disorder that sends him into bouts of narcolepsy when he experiences a deep emotion. The boy-meets-girl part of this romantic comedy happens immediately, and the rest of the film is Charlie trying to find a way to be near the woman he loves (Morena Baccarin) without passing out every 10 seconds. The key element to making a good romantic comedy is finding the right couple. Director Jason Winer found two people so likable and lovable anything short of romantic bliss would feel wrong. Grand Illusion. — Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

★★½ “The Mountain” (not rated, for mature audiences; 106 minutes): Rick Alverson’s newest film is a 1950s-set tale about a traveling lobotomist (Jeff Goldblum) and his photographer assistant (Tye Sheridan). In a coldly formal, otherworldly way, the director tells an open-ended story assembled from moments of both awkwardness and stunning grace, more like a slideshow of haunting still images than a conventional motion picture. It is both frustrating and rewarding. Northwest Film Forum. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

“Killerman” (R; 112 minutes): A New York City money launderer (Liam Hemsworth), who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs, must search for answers while dodging violent and crooked cops. Multiple theaters.