Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Blinded by the Light” (PG-13; 114 minutes): The fact-inspired story of a young Pakistani teen (Viveik Kalra) who uses The Boss to help him deal with the pain and bigotry in his life does dip into cheesy moments, but the overall product finds its strength in examining race relations, family drama and the power of music. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

★★ “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (PG-13; 104 minutes): Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Maria Semple’s delicious novel,” with Cate Blanchett and Seattle in featured roles, sadly falls flat. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (PG; 96 minutes): It’s a colorful, cuckoo-crazy, sometimes funny, often bewildering experience, to which you slowly become numb with every incongruous shot of Leonard the pig’s round, green butt. And yet it also surprisingly deals with real emotional quandaries, such as abandonment issues, rage, scorn and self-worth. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★½ “Good Boys” (R; 90 minutes): This tale of three sixth-graders (Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon) F-bombing their way through a series of adolescence-threatening adventures en route to a nerve-wracking kissing party is located at the intersection of “Superbad” and “Baby’s Day Out.” Full review. Multiple theaters. — Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

Also opening

★½ “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (PG-13; 89 minutes): It just isn’t summer until someone punches a shark. Since Jason Statham is off on “Hobbs & Shaw” duties, that task falls to Sophie Nelisse, the plucky heroine of “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” the wholly unnecessary sequel to the Mandy Moore vehicle “47 Meters Down.” But whereas Moore’s trip to the bottom of the ocean was high-concept yet tightly contained, co-writer and director Johannes Roberts throws all his previous restraint out the window. High-school mean girls? Underwater Mayan catacombs? Blind sharks?! You name it, Roberts chums the water with it to see if it draws any bites. The result is a late-summer creature feature that doesn’t come close to the previous entry’s minimal pleasures. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Honeyland” (not rated, for mature audiences; 87 minutes): This captivating and, finally, devastating documentary — which won three awards at this year’s Sundance Film Festival — focuses on a middle-aged beekeeper named Hatidze. Her humane, ecologically sound methods are rooted in traditions that seem as old and durable as the majestically photographed Macedonian landscape that surrounds her. The film leaves you marveling at her history and thinking anxiously for her future. In Turkish, with English subtitles. (The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Dine-In Seattle 10. — Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times

“The Spy Behind Home Plate” (not rated, for mature audiences; 101 minutes): Aviva Kempner’s documentary tells the story of Moe Berg, an enigmatic Jewish catcher during baseball’s Golden Age who joined the Office of Strategic Services to spy for the U.S. on the Nazis’ atomic-bomb program. Crest.