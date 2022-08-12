★★★★ (out of four) “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (R; 95 minutes): From the sticky, slippery opening frames of “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” director Halina Reijn lets the audience know that we’re in for one silly-smart and deeply self-aware roller-coaster ride. This blackly comic horror riff is heavy on the social satire and sprinkled with scares, as Reijn has intelligently pulled together and reinterpreted traditional horror tropes in order to send up the youth of today. The result is a horror film that’s a true triple threat: stunning, smart and wildly entertaining. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Emergency Declaration” (not rated; 157 minutes; in Korean, with subtitles): While investigating a terroristic threat that goes viral online, Korean authorities discover that a suspect has recently boarded an international flight bound for the United States. When a healthy passenger on the same flight suddenly dies a gruesome death of unknown cause, panic erupts both in-flight and on the ground. Multiple theaters.

★★★ “Emily the Criminal” (R; 97 minutes): A kind of gravitational pull emanates from Aubrey Plaza as the title character in “Emily the Criminal,” a passably diverting crime thriller where, in place of a moral center, Plaza delivers a performance that is entertainingly blackhearted. As a 30-something art school graduate trying to pay off $70,000 in college loans by working for an L.A. catering company who discovers the lucrative world of credit card fraud, Plaza draws and holds our focus. That she does so without sliding into the easy deadpan she is so often pigeonholed into is a nice surprise. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

“Fall” (PG-13; 107 minutes): Best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner) live to push their limits, but after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Multiple theaters.

“Inu-Oh” (PG-13; 98 minutes; in Japanese, with subtitles): The animated film, set in the 14th century, focuses on the friendship between dancer Inu-Oh and musician Tomona. The two, ostracized by society because of their physical differences, use their abilities to launch themselves to stardom. Multiple theaters.

★★ “Mack & Rita” (PG-13; 95 minutes): Who doesn’t love Diane Keaton? Or frankly, want to be Diane Keaton? The Oscar-winning star has had a film and television career spanning six decades, she’s a fashion icon, and she’s done it all in her own singularly unique and quirky way. It’s not surprising then, that in the fantastical and fluffy comedy “Mack & Rita,” a struggling young writer wishes to be as cool and confident as Keaton herself, or someone like her, as in, older. Rendered literal, that wish results in a tale that could be described as “Freaky Friday” meets “Old.” It’s a cute concept, but one that turns out to be a lemon once you start kicking the tires. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Summering” (PG-13; 87 minutes): During their last days of summer and childhood — the weekend before middle school begins — four girls struggle with the harsh truths of growing up and embark on a mysterious adventure. Multiple theaters.