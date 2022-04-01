★★★½ (out of four) “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (R; 140 minutes): This chaotic, messy and strangely beautiful film sends a woman (Michelle Yeoh) into a multitude of parallel universes, and a parade of unlived lives. In one, she’s a famous action-movie star (playfully commenting on the great Yeoh’s background); in another, she’s in a world where everyone has hot dogs for fingers. While it feels overlong in places, it’s full of happy gifts, from some goofily choreographed fight scenes to a glorious central performance by Yeoh, who wryly holds the movie in her (non-hot-dog) hands. Full review here. Multiple theaters — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★ “Morbius” (PG-13; 110 minutes): Step aside, Bruce Wayne. Meet the real batman, Michael Morbius, the so-called Living Vampire. Jared Leto, in the central role, oozes menace if not charisma as he agonizes through director Daniel Espinosa’s noisy, dreary exploration of the dark side of Marvel’s very conflicted character. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ ½ (out of four) “The Contractor” (R; 103 minutes): Chris Pine slips into his best spywear for director Tarik Saleh’s character study (cloaked as a thriller) of a U.S. Army Ranger who tries his hand in the murky world of private security. The film paints a deeply cynical picture of life after service for American military heroes, having destroyed their bodies on the battlefield and left to fend for themselves and their families in an increasingly brutal world. Pine is excellent, but he’s never better than when he’s opposite Ben Foster. The chemistry they create in their wounded, yet loyal brotherhood is undeniable. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★ ½ “The Devil You Know” (R; 116 minutes): Charles Murray’s efficient and well-acted family drama focuses on the fraught dynamic between two brothers: Marcus (Omar Epps), a recovering alcoholic and felon who is getting back on his feet, and Drew (William Catlett), who has just lost his job and appears to be implicated in a brutal crime. Marcus becomes torn between turning police informant — sharing what he knows of Drew’s potential involvement — and shielding his younger brother. To snitch or not to snitch, in other words, is the question. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

“Memoria” (PG; 136 minutes; in English and Spanish, with subtitles): A British expatriate living in Colombia (Tilda Swinton) hears a noise — loud and slightly metallic, somewhere between a bang and thud. It seems to exist for her ears alone in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s enigmatic and enchanting new film. Jessica is baffled by the sound, but she doesn’t seem to be delusional. She is curious, gently questioning people she meets. The film operates in a similar spirit, following an invisible map toward a surprising destination. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Full review here. SIFF Cinema Egyptian. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

★★ ★ ½ “You Won’t Be Alone” (R; 109 minutes; in Macedonian, with subtitles): Goran Stolevski’s creepy yet hauntingly beautiful fable of a witch (Sara Klimoska) who yearns to be human — and can assume the form of people — is set in 19th- century Macedonia. It has quite the opening. But you ain’t seen nothing yet. Stolevski is in no hurry to throw down all his cards at once, and the film is not for the impatient, but stay with it and you will be rewarded. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Michael O’Sullivan

“Gagarine” (not rated; 98 minutes; in French, with subtitles): A teen (Alséni Bathily) with dreams of becoming an astronaut must first battle to save his housing-project home from demolition. Multiple theaters.