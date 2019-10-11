Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)
★★½ “Gemini Man” (PG-13; 116 minutes): There’s something poignant about seeing Will Smith, playing an assassin, facing off against a perfectly rendered “Fresh Prince”-era version of himself. You leave thinking about those two faces — and about how movie magic keeps finding new tricks. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic
★★½ “The Addams Family” (PG; 87 minutes): This latest “Addams” iteration suffers from an acute case of the cutes. It’s mildly amusing, but there’s a sugary sweetness about it that makes it seem rather more warm and fuzzy than what we normally associate with the macabre essence of all things Addams. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times
★★ “Lucy in the Sky” (R; 124 minutes): Natalie Portman skillfully plays an astronaut who’s struggling to cope with life on the ground. It’s a portrait told with a lot of camera flourishes that don’t add much to the mix. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald
Also opening
★★★★ “Where’s My Roy Cohn?” (PG-13; 97 minutes): Matt Tyrnauer pulls back the curtain on Donald Trump’s notorious mentor Roy Cohn in his rollicking, salacious documentary, a fast and furious portrait that is almost overwhelming in its breadth and depth. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
★ “Loro” (not rated, for mature audiences; 151 minutes): Writer-director Paolo Sorrentino sets up a fact-adjacent fictional world in which his licentious protagonist, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (Toni Servillo), is portrayed as equal parts power-hungry, intuitively populist and pathetic. The film is like a sleazy Italian version of “The Wolf of Wall Street” with touches of Fellini thrown in for cinephilic measure. In Italian, with English subtitles. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post
“Jexi” (R; 84 minutes): In Jon Lucas and Scott Moore’s comedy, a man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when its artificial-intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. The cast includes Adam Devine and Rose Byrne, as the voice of Jexi. Multiple theaters.
“Mary” (R; 84 minutes): A family looking to start a charter-boat business buys a ship that holds terrifying secrets. Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer star. Varsity.
