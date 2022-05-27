★★★½ (out of four) “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13; 137 minutes): “Top Gun: Maverick” is worth seeing in a theater. Yes, it’s a propagandistic fantasy — a dogfight simulator preloaded with an unnamed enemy somehow possessing better technology than the U.S. military — made from a script melting with cheesy one-liners. But the flying scenes? While F-14s and MiGs in the original “Top Gun” floated in empty space in vague proximity to each other, the jet fighters here feel dangerously close to canyons, trees, bridges and each other, and you can follow each move like a deadly dance. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Scott Greenstone, Seattle Times features staff writer

★★★ “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (PG-13; 102 minutes): This unassuming TV show has worked its way toward the top tier of the animated show pantheon in the past decade, and its new feature-length film, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” solidifies it successfully, if a bit routinely. Directors Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman have created essentially a long, funny, quality episode of the show. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Scott Greenstone, Seattle Times features staff writer

“The Innocents” (not rated; 117 minutes; in Norwegian, with subtitles): The wonderfully eerie Norwegian horror “The Innocents,” written and directed by Eskil Vogt, isn’t concerned with adjudicating right and wrong. Rather, it immerses us in a childhood world where choices between cruelty and kindness, empathy and hostility must be learned and negotiated — and paranormal abilities abound. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Cinema Egyptian. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times

“Montana Story” (R; 113 minutes): Indie effort “Montana Story” is the modern-day tale of an extended family, including an estranged brother and sister, preparing for the impending death of the family patriarch, and it picks up powerful momentum as it moves along. The result? You’re never certain where it’s headed. Fans of “Yellowstone” might want to give “Montana Story” a spin. Full review here. (Boston Herald does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Multiple theaters. — James Verniere, Boston Herald

“Pleasure” (not rated; 109 minutes): Like every Hollywood hopeful, the heroine of “Pleasure” dreams big: She wants to be a star — a porn star. That story and her desire aren’t for everyone, no doubt. But if you’re curious what a feminist take on this world looks like, “Pleasure” might surprise you. It’s a smart, gutsy, wholly unexpected movie that, at its center, is an old-fashioned story about an ambitious striver overcoming the odds to become another American success story. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Grand Illusion Cinema. — Manohla Dargis, The New York Times

“The Will to See” (not rated; 94 minutes; in French and English, with subtitles): “The Will to See” takes an unflinching look at the most urgent humanitarian crises happening around the world, where citizens are struggling to live through war and other violence. SIFF Uptown Cinema.