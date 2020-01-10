Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “1917” (R; 119 minutes): Sam Mendes’ World War I movie is an emotional, moving experience that includes a brilliant feat of camera work. Two young British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman) are sent on a mission across enemy territory. Off they race … and we race with them, seemingly in real time. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Just Mercy” (PG-13; 137 minutes): At its beating heart, this inspiring death-row drama — about a young lawyer (Michael B. Jordan) who tries to help the unjustly accused — is a story of what happens when people care. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★★ “Like a Boss” (R; 83 minutes): This messy buddy/workplace comedy gives a sense of the fun we might have had. Because when you gather Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek, you are going to laugh. The movie should have been so much better. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★ “Underwater” (PG-13; 94 minutes): The first creature feature of the new decade — which takes its characters 7 miles below the surface — is here, and boy is it dumb. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

Also opening

“When Lambs Become Lions” (not rated, for mature audiences; 79 minutes): Fascinating and affecting, if a bit sluggish until it finds its narrative way, the observational documentary tracks two men in the Kenyan bush who work on flip sides of the controversial ivory trade. That producer-director Jon Kasbe so firmly embedded himself in this distant, hardscrabble world results in a wealth of candid, you-are-there moments that highlight the complex intersection between the fraught state of wildlife preservation and the desperate scramble for human survival. (The Los Angeles Times does not include star ratings with reviews.) Grand Illusion. — Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times

“Three Christs” (R; 117 minutes): In 1959 Michigan, a psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins and Bradley Whitford star. Varsity.