★★★★ (out of four) “The Power of the Dog” (R; 123 minutes): It’s been a long wait for a new Jane Campion film — her transcendent love story “Bright Star” came out in 2009 — but sometimes waiting makes a gift feel even more special. Nobody makes period films quite like Campion, a master of atmosphere and nuance, and this Western thriller, set in 1925 Montana with a strange triangle (Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee) at its center, shimmers with anticipation in every frame. You have no idea where this story is going, but you’ll follow Campion’s vision anywhere. Full review here. Opens at the Crest Wednesday, Nov. 24; begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 1. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

★★★ “House of Gucci” (R; 158 minutes): This is one of those movies that audiences will laugh at; not because it’s bad (it isn’t), not because it’s supposed to be funny (it isn’t, really, though I’m not sure anyone told Jared Leto that), but because most of its characters seem to function on a purely operatic level — it’s full of performances that the screen can barely hold. But all that bigness is part of the fun; director Ridley Scott’s real-life soap opera about the Gucci fashion-house family, with Lady Gaga giving a mesmerizing performance, is enjoyably nutty, and goes down wonderfully with popcorn. Full review here. Now playing at multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Julia” (PG-13; 94 minutes): Heed my words, readers: Do NOT watch “Julia,” the tasty documentary about the life of legendary American chef Julia Child, while hungry. You’ll be so distracted by the ruby-red poached pears in a frangipane tart; the perfect golden glimmer of a roast chicken; bright green asparagus blooming with yellow hollandaise sauce, a bubbling beef bourguignon lightly dusted with green parsley … wait, where was I? You get the idea. This is food porn of the highest order, and you suspect Julia might have thoroughly approved. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

★★★ “Encanto” (PG; 99 minutes): They’re gifted and they’re kooky, even a little spooky; it’s not the Addams family but the magical Madrigals. The latest Disney Animation film sweeps audiences away to a colorful, enchanted world of Colombian magical realism, introducing the Madrigal family, who have each been granted extraordinary gifts except one — our heroine, Mirabel (Stefanie Beatriz), who has yet to discover her own personal magic. It’s an animated musical that’s rousing and empathetic, with Latin pop tunes written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★★ “C’mon C’mon” (R; 108 minutes): It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.” Though perhaps not as wholly transcendent as his previous two, this latest is still an unmistakable joy. It’s about a man (Joaquin Phoenix) and his 9-year-old nephew (Woody Norman) traveling and learning from one another, with shades of Wim Wenders’ “Alice in the Cities” (which was also in black and white). And, like most of Mills’ works, it’s about everything. He has a unique way of blending everyday banalities with cosmic questions and ideas to create lovely symphonies of humanity. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (R; 107 minutes): The latest in the action horror franchise, set in 1998, is an origin story that explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. It stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell and Tom Hopper. Multiple theaters.