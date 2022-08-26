★★½ (out of four) “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (R; 108 minutes): Despite the film’s unbalanced pacing — it should have cut a third of its 108-minute length from its runtime — George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is a mesmerizing cinematic experience. It’s a cerebral film that barters in riddles. It’s a cautionary fairy tale about wishful thinking. It’s a flawed, but intoxicating kaleidoscope of stories. If only the film ending were as strong as its beginning and middle. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Qina Liu, Seattle Times features reporter

★★ “Samaritan” (R; 101 minutes): Originality was on vacation when this picture was made. Apparently somebody in Sylvester Stallone’s orbit noticed there sure are a lot of superhero movies out there. And hey! They’re making a lot of money. So what’s a one-time superstar, his light lately fading, supposed to do with himself these days? Time for something new. Or at least something different. But not too different. Full review here. Streaming on Prime Video. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“Into the Deep” (R; 87 minutes): A young woman (Ella-Rae Smith) desperate for an escape meets a mysterious and attractive stranger (Matthew Daddario) who promises a romantic trip on the sea. What follows is not what anyone would consider romantic. Galaxy Monroe.

“My Old School” (not rated; 104 minutes): “What is a person?” It’s a profound and complicated philosophical question, posed by a man named Stefen during an interview in “My Old School.” Like most of the other people who appear on camera in this brisk, slippery documentary, Stefen has a particular person in mind, a student at Bearsden Academy in the early ’90s known to his classmates as Brandon Lee. As it turned out, Brandon wasn’t a teenager at all. When Stefen and the others first met him, he was 32 years old. There’s a disjunction between the jaunty, can-you-believe-this tone of “My Old School” (which ends with a peppy cover of the Steely Dan song of the same name) and the darker implications of its story. The movie glances toward this moral gray area but mostly looks elsewhere. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Cinema Film Center, Grand Cinema. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

“The Invitation” (R; 104 minutes): Inspired by the novel “Dracula” by Bram Stoker and starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty, the film follows a young woman who, after her mother’s death, meets her family for the first time, only to discover the dark secrets behind them. Multiple theaters.

★★★½ “Three Minutes — A Lengthening” (PG; 69 minutes): What gets you, deep in the gut, are the smiles. The broad, awkward, sometimes silly smiles of people on an unremarkable day in an unremarkable town in 1938 Poland, fascinated by this new thing called a movie camera and oblivious to the fact that one day, this amateur travel movie will become a devastating historical artifact. Many documentaries tell vital and poignant stories. Only a few, though, simultaneously make as urgent an argument for the existence of filmmaking itself as does Bianca Stigter’s “Three Minutes: A Lengthening,” a heartbreaking work based on some three minutes of 16mm footage taken by a tourist who himself had no idea what he was capturing — no idea that in a few years, nearly everyone he filmed would be dead. The story these three minutes tells is remarkable only because of what happened soon after: All Jews were rounded up and expelled a year later from the town and, save a lucky few, eventually murdered by the Nazis at the Treblinka death camp. Full review here. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press