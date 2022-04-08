★★ (out of four) “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (PG; 122 minutes): There is overacting. And then there’s what Jim Carrey, as the sequel’s villain, achieves. On the Frantic Meter, he pegs the needle not at 11 but way, way, waaaay beyond to 17 … thousand. Kind of overwhelming, but wholly in keeping with the overall tone, which is over the top from start to finish. Watching it is like being trapped inside a giant video game. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “Ambulance” (R; 136 minutes): There are certain movies that require more than a critic’s recommendation. Some, such as “Ambulance,” demand a doctor’s approval. Director Michael Bay isn’t satisfied with making a movie that merely raises your pulse. He wants to inject pure cinema into your veins — and drive it all the way to your heart, which he then proceeds to tug at like a Victorian novelist. If you think your blood pressure can take it, sit back, relax and set your great expectations for action. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Pat Padua, The Washington Post

★★½ “Mothering Sunday” (R; 104 minutes): Eva Husson’s affecting and visually pleasing — if languorous — meditation on love and loss is based on a woman’s memory of an impactful day that reverberates through her long life. But the film, based on the 2016 novella by Graham Swift and deftly adapted by Alice Birch, isn’t just about memory. It’s also about war, love, sex and, perhaps most affectingly, grief, etched indelibly on the faces of parents who’ve lost children. Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman and Colin Firth star. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press

★★ “Aline” (PG-13; 128 minutes): If you watch this movie — described in its trailer as “a fiction freely inspired by the life of singer Celine Dion” — all you’ll be able to think about is the face. It’s the face of French director, writer, co-producer and star Valérie Lemercier, who plays the title character as an adult and — through a visual trick — at ages 5, 12 and 20. It is, to put it mildly, weird. But kudos to Lemercier for trying something … different. In English and French, with subtitles. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Hau Chu, The Washington Post

★★★ “Cow” (not rated, for mature audiences; 94 minutes): Andrea Arnold’s dialogue-free nonfiction film is a carefully considered contemplation of the life of a dairy cow. While it can be a challenging watch, this verite-style observational documentary doesn’t necessarily have a specific agenda, and is not an indictment of the dairy industry. It offers up a clear-eyed observation of the process and allows the viewer to decide. What Arnold manages to make tangibly cinematic is the soulful spirituality of these animals, their beauty and their emotions. It is as moving as it is devastating. Full review here. Grand Illusion. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“All the Old Knives” (R; 101 minutes): In Janus Metz’s spy thriller, a veteran CIA operative (Chris Pine) and his former lover and colleague (Thandiwe Newton) are assigned to root out a mole. Crest; also available on Amazon Prime Video.