What's happening on Seattle's movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Final Portrait” (R; 90 minutes): Stanley Tucci’s film recounts a period in 1964 Paris, in which the artist Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush) painted a portrait of his friend, American writer James Lord (Armie Hammer). A process that was supposed to take a very short time stretches into several weeks, as Giacometti agonizes over each brushstroke. That’s basically it — this movie is, literally, about watching paint dry — but Tucci and the cast find a world of detail and nuance. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★ “I Feel Pretty” (PG-13; 110 minutes): The sweet-natured rom-com has a bouncy pace, and Amy Schumer’s Renee, who suffers from low self-esteem, is a likable, vulnerable heroine. But while the film’s body-positive message is a welcome one — Renee, of course, eventually learns to love herself exactly as she is, and to question why she was made to feel that her appearance wasn’t good enough — the road there is a little bumpy. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald

“You Were Never Really Here” (R; 90 minutes): Joaquin Phoenix stars as a rescuer and avenger: a survivor of war and child abuse who now specializes in delivering young women from evil. That Joe is officially a good guy isn’t much comfort, either to him or to the audience, who will spend the 90 minutes of Lynne Ramsay’s drama in his fractured, anxious and desperately sad reality. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Full review. Multiple theaters. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

Also opening

★★★ “Kodachrome” (not rated, for mature audiences; 100 minutes): This drama, directed by Mark Raso and written by Jonathan Tropper, is better than one might reasonably expect. Basically, an estranged adult son (Jason Sudeikis) hates his father (Ed Harris), because his father, a world-famous photographer, neglected him. But now — guess what? — the old man is dying, and the two have to go on a road trip together. The occasion for the trip is that the last photo lab in the country that processes Kodachrome film is about to stop offering that service. So there we are with this half-baked situation. But “Kodachrome” mostly avoids cliché, thanks to something a little extra in the writing and a lot extra in the acting. Crest and on Netflix. — Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle

★★ “Super Troopers 2” (R; 100 minutes): The prank-loving, drug-taking Vermont highway patrolmen of the 2001 cult hit are back. For the sequel, the gang (Broken Lizard’s Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske) is recruited to patrol an area of Quebec that has been newly discovered to be rightfully Vermont’s. Seventeen years later, they remain amusing and likable. Their fondness for running gags hasn’t slowed down. And they can still get a lot of mileage out of guys with guns and mustaches in uniforms acting stupid. Multiple theaters. — Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

“Oceans: Our Blue Planet 3D” (G; 45 minutes): This IMAX film goes on a global journey, revealing the untold stories of some of the oceans’ most astonishing creatures. PACCAR IMAX Theater at the Pacific Science Center.