Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)
★★ “It Chapter Two” (R; 170 minutes): At close to three hours, the sequel is one “long” jump scare. Sudden scares are everywhere in the follow-up to 2017’s monster hit “It,” based on Stephen King’s massive 1986 novel. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times
★★½ “Before You Know It” (not rated, for mature audiences; 98 minutes): This quirky little film concerns two adult sisters (Hannah Pearl Utt, Jen Tullock) who discover that their mother (Judith Light) is alive — and a successful soap-opera actress. Full review. Seattle 10. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post
★★½ “David Crosby: Remember My Name” (R; 95 minutes): A.J. Eaton’s documentary is a fascinating and gentle attempt to see what makes the irascible two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tick. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown.
“Tigers Are Not Afraid” (not rated, for mature audiences; 83 minutes): Issa López’s dark fairy tale is a work of gentle imagination and unexpected tenderness, unfolding from the perspective of a ragtag group of orphaned children in an unnamed Mexican city. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) In Spanish, with English subtitles. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Jeannette Catsoulis, The New York Times
Also opening
“Satanic Panic” (not rated, for mature audiences; 85 minutes): A pizza-delivery girl has to fight for her life — and her tips — when the last order of the night turns out to be a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. The horror comedy stars Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell. Varsity.
