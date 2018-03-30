Here's what's happening on the movie scene during the week.

Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★½ “Isle of Dogs” (PG-13; 94 minutes): Wes Anderson has assembled an impressive cast for this timely tale of exile, set on a desolate colony outside Japan where all breeds of dog have been quarantined due to fear of “dog-flu.” Liev Schreiber, you’ll note with pleasure, finds exactly the sort of kindly forthrightness that you’d want in a dog’s voice. The animation is first-rate, sometimes adorable and often eerily lovely. But it’s not Anderson’s best. Full review. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★ “Ready Player One” (PG-13; 140 minutes): A torrent of flashy computer-generated imagery and ’80s nostalgia pour off the screen in Steven Spielberg’s sprawling movie about a future where everyone is wired into a virtual-reality universe. Full review. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

“Ramen Heads” (not rated; 93 minutes): Ramen is just noodles and broth, right? Well, no, it’s actually much more, as we learn in Koki Shigeno’s entertaining documentary. In Japanese, with English subtitles. SIFF Cinema Uptown. (No star rating was provided.) Full review. — Walter Addiego, San Francisco Chronicle

Also opening

★★½ “All I Wish” (R; 94 minutes): The most remarkable thing about Susan Walter’s light romantic comedy — which follows the progression of a woman’s life every year on her birthday — is the casting. Sharon Stone was originally offered the mother role, but convinced Walter she should play the daughter, Senna, instead. So Senna became 46, not 25, and Stone stepped into one of her more winning roles in a long time. With an older woman as the lead, this cute rom-com takes on a greater depth and poignancy as Senna copes with her mother’s illness, focuses on her career and tries to maintain a relationship at the same time. Tony Goldwyn and Ellen Burstyn co-star. Gateway in Federal Way. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Acrimony” (R; 120 minutes): The psychological thriller — written and directed by Tyler Perry — follows a loyal wife (played by Taraji P. Henson) who decides to take revenge on her unfaithful husband (Lyriq Bent). The film did not screen in advance for review. Several theaters.