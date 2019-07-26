Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)
★★½ “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (R; 161 minutes): With its superstar pairing of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead roles, Quentin Tarantino’s latest film takes the audience on a pop-culture-soaked ride through 1969 Los Angeles during the time of the Manson family killings. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times
★★½ “Sword of Trust” (R; 89 minutes): Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton’s low-key caper, centered around a Civil War sword, gets by on the improvisational wiles of its cast, led by Marc Maron. Full review. SIFF Cinema Uptown. — Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
“Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love” (not rated, for mature audiences; 97 minutes): Nick Broomfield’s fascinating documentary chronicles the relationship between singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. (The Los Angeles Times does not include star ratings with reviews.) Full review. Pacific Place. — Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times
“Three Peaks” (not rated, for mature audiences; 94 minutes): Jan Zabeil’s dark little family drama, shot in Italy’s Dolomite Mountains, is a ticking time bomb of a movie that is well made but never totally satisfies. Full review. In English, German and French, with English subtitles. Varsity. — Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times
Also opening
“A Bigger Splash” (not rated, for mature audiences; 106 minutes): Jack Hazan’s 1974 semidocumentary on British artist David Hockney and his swinging circle in early 1970s London and New York was shot during a period that produced some of his best-known work (including “Portrait of an Artist” and the eponymous “A Bigger Splash”). Northwest Film Forum, through Aug. 1.
