What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “Cold War” (R; 89 minutes): Pawel Pawlikowski’s mesmerizing drama — a love story told through music, chilly beauty and empty spaces — takes place over a span of 15 years and follows a musician (Tomasz Kot) and singer (Joanna Kulig) starting in bleak 1949 Poland. Full review. In Polish, with English subtitles. SIFF Cinema Egyptian. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★½ “Glass” (PG-13; 129 minutes): M. Night Shyamalan has crafted a very effective creep show with this shotgun marriage of his 2000 horror hit “Unbreakable” and 2016’s “Split.” It’s a doom-soaked enterprise in which “Unbreakable” stars Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis (as a criminal mastermind and unlikely superhero, respectively) are teamed up with James McAvoy (a cannibal monster). Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★ “Destroyer” (R; 120 minutes): As vigorous and go-for-broke as director Karyn Kusama is, and as exhilarating as it can be to watch a barely recognizable Nicole Kidman playing an alcoholic L.A. police detective, this procedural whodunit finally collapses under its own lugubrious weight. Full review. Pacific Place. — Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post

Also opening

★★½ “Adult Life Skills” (not rated, for mature audiences; 96 minutes): Jodie Whittaker (currently The Doctor on “Doctor Who”) plays Anna, a woman who is having a terrible, no good, very bad week. She’s about to turn 30 and her mom wants her out of the backyard shed. It’s obvious that she’s in arrested development, but also that she’s in mourning. In Rachel Tunnard’s funny and poignant debut feature, the writer/director has nailed being on the verge of the big three-oh and feeling like you haven’t quite gotten the whole “grown-up” thing down. But where the film stands out is in the tones of deep, resonant truth that ring out throughout the script, whether it’s discussing badges for practical life skills or Anna lamenting that growing older means she’s less and less the person she was with her brother — silly, creative, unabashed, confident. Varsity. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” (PG; 100 minutes): This latest entry in the anime franchise, which deals with a faceoff between intergalactic warriors, did not screen in advance for review. Multiple theaters.

Coming up

Children’s Film Festival Seattle 2019: This year, festival host Northwest Film Forum is showcasing 146 works for kids and families from 39 nations. The fest kicks off Thursday, Jan. 24, on a high note with an all-ages singalong screening of the 1979 “The Muppet Movie,” and ends Saturday, Feb. 9. For a preview and some film highlights, click here.