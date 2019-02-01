What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★★ “They Shall Not Grow Old” (R; 99 minutes): Director Peter Jackson is upfront about what audiences should not expect from his unconventional World War I documentary. This is a film made by a non-historian for an audience of non-historians, he says. There are no dates, names, locations, talking heads or politics. It’s just images and the voices of those who were there, telling their own stories. And the result is riveting. Full review. Multiple theaters. —

★★ “Miss Bala” (PG-13; 104 minutes): Director Catherine Hardwicke’s crime thriller isn’t terrible, as movies released at this time of year tend to be; Gina Rodriguez does just enough to keep things mildly interesting. But you watch it wishing it were something else, and looking forward to seeing Rodriguez shine in something better. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

“The Heiresses” (not rated, for mature audiences; 98 minutes): Set in Paraguay, Marcelo Martinessi’s debut feature follows a longtime couple (Ana Brun, Margarita Irún) as one goes to prison and the other begins chauffeuring wealthier older ladies. The movie is about what happens when the privileges and comforts that they’ve taken for granted begin to crumble. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Full review. SIFF Film Center. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

“Genesis 2.0” (not rated, for mature audiences; 112 minutes): The globe-trotting documentary tells two stories in parallel — one about hunters searching for the tusks of extinct mammoths, the other about scientific advances that raise the prospect of bringing mammoths back. — Ben Kenigsberg, The New York Times (not rated, for mature audiences; 112 minutes): The globe-trotting documentary tells two stories in parallel — one about hunters searching for the tusks of extinct mammoths, the other about scientific advances that raise the prospect of bringing mammoths back. Full review . Grand Illusion.

Also opening

“The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story” (PG-13; 112 minutes): Stephen Baldwin stars as the Australian missionary who, in 1999, met an unexpected fate in India while serving the leper population. Multiple theaters.