★★½ (out of four) “Free Guy” (PG-13; 115 minutes): Guy is a normal guy. He enjoys the simple things in life: his security guard best friend, his job as a bank teller. The latter involves less money orders than armed robberies, which he endures without question. That’s until Millie, aka Molotovgirl, aka the apple of Guy’s pixelated eye, reveals that Guy is nothing more than a background character in a video game of Millie’s own creation. Tough day at the office. The plot is nothing special — think “Groundhog Day” x “The Truman Show” x “The Lego Movie” — but Ryan Reynolds is worth a trip to the theater. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Anderson, The Seattle Times

“Respect” (PG-13; 145 minutes): Jennifer Hudson was fresh off her Oscar win for “Dreamgirls” when she was summoned to meet Aretha Franklin in 2007. The two singers had technically met before, when Hudson, freshly cut from “American Idol,” opened for Franklin at a show in Indiana. But this time was different: The Queen of Soul told Hudson that she wanted her to play her in a film. That handpicked portrayal has finally come to fruition with “Respect,” the biopic from South African director Liesl Tommy’s in which we follow Franklin’s journey to find her own voice, culminating in the recording of the 1972 gospel album “Amazing Grace.”. Full story here. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Barr, The Associated Press

“Don’t Breathe 2” (R; 98 minutes): In this sequel to the ghastly 2016 horror original, blind recluse Norman Nordstrom has been hiding out in an isolated cabin for years. The veteran has adopted and raised a young girl orphaned from a house fire — a stand-in for his daughter, who was killed by a drunken driver. Their placid life is upended when, in a turn similar to the home-invasion plot of the original film, a gang of kidnappers arrive to capture the girl, forcing Norman to leave his safe haven to rescue her. (No star rating provided.) Multiple theaters. — Trevor Lenzmeier, The Seattle Times

“Charming the Hearts of Men” (Not rated; 107 minutes): This romantic drama, inspired by true events, features an ensemble cast headlined by Anna Friel, Sean Astin and Kelsey Grammer. Set in the American South during the civil rights era, a smart, sophisticated woman (Friel) returns to her hometown only to find few opportunities and ubiquitous discrimination. Gaining the support of a congressman (Grammer), she inspires historic legislation that opens doors and garners newfound protections for women. (No star rating provided.) The Grand Cinema, Tacoma. — Trevor Lenzmeier, The Seattle Times

“Raging Fire” (Not rated; 126 minutes): Shan is a respected, successful police officer with a track record of success on dangerous, high-profile cases in this guns-and-explosions action flick from Benny Chan. When Shan’s past comes back to bite him in the form of a former cop, protégé and high-security inmate — who is seeking revenge on all those he believes wronged him — Shan must take on his most perilous and personal assignment yet. (No star rating provided.) Multiple theaters. — Trevor Lenzmeier, The Seattle Times