Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★ “Zombieland: Double Tap” (R; 93 minutes): It’s a sequel without equal in the annals of zom-com cinema. The gore quotient is high and the one-liners flow freely. Bloody good fun, but not for the whole family. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★½ “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” (PG; 118 minutes): Angelina Jolie, as the bewinged and behorned title character, and Michelle Pfeiffer, as the scheming Queen Ingrith, are perfectly cast but separated for much of the sequel, which is poor judgment of the highest order. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

“Dolemite Is My Name” (R; 118 minutes): Eddie Murphy plays Rudy Ray Moore (a real-life actor, comedian and dedicated self-promoter) in this rambunctious, sometimes rousing show-business saga in which adversity is faced down and called all kinds of names. Full review. Ark Lodge Cinemas, SIFF Cinema Uptown. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

Also opening

“Trick” (not rated, for mature audiences; 97 minutes): A no-nonsense detective (played by Omar Epps) tries to track down a serial killer who appears every Halloween, terrorizing a small town. Varsity.

“The Golden Glove” (not rated, for mature audiences; 110 minutes): Fatih Akin’s tale, based on a novel by Heinz Strunk, also follows a serial killer (Jonas Dassler) — this one haunting Hamburg’s red light district in the 1970s. In German and Greek, with English subtitles. Grand Illusion.