

★★★½ (out of four) “Belfast” (PG-13; 97 minutes): Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama revisits his turbulent childhood, through the eyes of a 9-year-old (Jude Hill). The film, set mostly in the summer of 1969, is brief, tidy and lovely; a heartfelt story of family and home, and how where the former is, the latter resides. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic

Show caption

★★½ “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (PG; 97 minutes): This sweet, earnest live-action film captures the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?). Full review here. Multiple theaters and on Paramount+. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Luzzu” (not rated, for mature audiences; 94 minutes): A struggling fisherman (Jesmark Scicluna) on Malta risks everything to provide for his girlfriend (Michela Farrugia) and newborn baby by entering the world of black-market fishing. In Maltese, with subtitles, and English. Grand Illusion.

“Tick Tick … Boom!” (PG-13; 115 minutes): Director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical drama follows a promising young theater composer (Andrew Garfield) on the cusp of his 30th birthday as he navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City. Crest (streams on Netflix starting Nov. 19).