★★★ (out of four) “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (PG-13; 126 minutes): Director Sam Raimi didn’t just deliver a sequel that will satisfy hardcore Marvel fans. Leaning into the sideshow kitsch of a superhero movie about a flying magician in an anthropomorphic cape, Raimi — in a marvelous act of movie prestidigitation — has pulled a cute rabbit from the old Disney hat. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen star. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Scott Greenstone, Seattle Times features staff writer

★★½ “The Duke” (R; 96 minutes): This quirky and little-known story, loosely based on the 1961 theft of Francisco de Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London, features delightful performances by Jim Broadbent as an underemployed curmudgeon on a government pension and Helen Mirren as his wife. Although most of the action takes place in gritty, working-class Newcastle, “The Duke” exists in a kind of twee parallel universe of low stakes and charming eccentricity. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Michael O’Sullivan, The Washington Post

★★★★ “Petite Maman” (PG; 72 minutes; in French with subtitles): The lens here is the whimsical notion of what it might be like for an 8-year-old to spend time with her mother at age 8. Nelly (Joséphine Sanz), who has just lost her beloved grandmother, ventures into the woods after her mother Marion (Nina Meurisse) disappears. There she finds a young girl (Gabrielle Sanz) who looks just like her and learns that her name is Marion. Nelly becomes fast friends with her “small mother.” Is this all in the imagination of Nelly, who wants nothing more than to know her mother better? The film’s layers are many — and it’s easily one of the best ever made about mothers and daughters. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

“Vortex” (not rated; 160 minutes; in French, with subtitles): From the opening scenes, it’s obvious that there is only one way that this story of an elderly Parisian couple (played by Françoise Lebrun and Dario Argento) will end. Plenty of movies set their characters on a path to the grave. But very few chart the course with such exquisite, excruciating attention to the minor indignities and existential terrors along the way. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Cinema Uptown. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times