★ (out of four) “Thor: Love and Thunder” (PG-13; 119 minutes): Only a few superhero franchises have made it to a fourth movie, and you can usually sum up how bad they are in a sentence: George Clooney’s bat-nipples in “Batman and Robin,” Nuclear Man fighting Superman on the moon in “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.” “Thor: Love and Thunder” is worse. “Thor 4” feels like a Disney experiment in just how bad Marvel movies can get before someone points out the emperor has no clothes. It feels like a Marvel movie that secretly thinks you’re stupid for liking Marvel movies. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Scott Greenstone, Seattle Times features staff reporter

★★★ “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (PG; 90 minutes): “Marcel the Shell” may verge, or even tip, into cloying territory — such is the ever-present danger of googly eyes. But it may be the only movie that can pull off a line like, “Guess why I smile a lot? Uh, cause it’s worth it.” There’s something unexpectedly tough about Marcel, a resilient soul who faces the ups and downs of life with pluck and playfulness. “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” could be considered a kids movie or an art-house indie (A24 is releasing). But its proper audience might be anyone who’s ever felt sanded down by life, and could use a roll in Marcel’s rover. Full review here. AMC Pacific Place 11 and Regal Thornton Place. — Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

“Flux Gourmet” (not rated; 111 minutes): What if the primary sensory goal of cooking were to stimulate the ears? What if you experienced a movie through your nostrils and taste buds, or felt it in your gut? These bizarre, intriguing questions are part of the foundation, the spine — the sofrito — of “Flux Gourmet,” the fifth feature by British writer-director Peter Strickland. “Flux Gourmet” is Strickland’s funniest film to date, with more outright jokes than its predecessors, and a few sublime visual gags. It’s like a Restoration comedy run through a John Waters filter and sprinkled with Luis Buñuel itching powder. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) SIFF Cinema Uptown. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times

“The Forgiven” (R; 117 minutes): The very rich are different from you and me. They are not, though, always dissimilar onscreen, and in far too many movies, they tend to fall into reliably distinct camps of gaudy buffoons, heroic saviors or unrepentant villains. “The Forgiven” is about villains. Specifically, it centers on the kind of white scoundrels who stir up trouble for less-privileged souls. These monsters twirl their mustaches, seduce the naïve and rob the credulous because they can. They also do so because authors know villains provide easy entertainment, including when they’re object lessons. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Grand Illusion Cinema. — Manohla Dargis, The New York Times