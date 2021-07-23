★★★½ (out of four) “Val” (R; 109 minutes): Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s documentary is built on thousands of hours actor Val Kilmer (“Batman Forever,” “Top Gun,” “The Doors”) filmed since he was a boy — growing up, on movie sets, in cars, in hospitals. Thanks to his relentless drive to document things, “Val” is a remarkably intimate film and a moving one, too. For a performer who has come off as chilly and difficult, this doc doesn’t counter those perceptions as much as explain them. Multiple theaters (starts streaming Aug. 6 on Amazon Prime Video). — Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

★★½ “Joe Bell” (R; 90 minutes): This poignant tale of emotional redemption, based on a true story, stars Mark Wahlberg as a father who sets out to walk from Oregon to New York to bring awareness to bullying, spurred by the horrific experiences of his son (Reid Miller), who came out as gay as a teenager. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★½ “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” (PG-13; 122 minutes): Something is missing here. It’s presence. “Crazy Rich Asians” revealed Henry Golding’s forte as being a sexy smoothie. Easy on the eyes. Effortlessly engaging. Unfortunately, not the skill set for action hero Snake Eyes. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

“Old” (PG-13; 108 minutes): In M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller, a family on a tropical vacation discovers that the secluded beach they are relaxing on is somehow causing them to age rapidly. The cast includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff and Thomasin McKenzie. Multiple theaters.