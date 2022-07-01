★★★ (out of four) “Minions: Rise of Gru” (PG; 90 minutes): “The Rise of Gru” reworks scenes from “Despicable Me” — remember the Freeze Ray? Meet the Cheese Ray, a gooey people-coating antecedent — as the picture charts the youthful mischiefs of aspiring supervillain Gru during the 1970s. The tone throughout is frantic, with screamy chases overused. Kids will love all the silliness, but oddly the greatest resonance of the Wayback Machine plot will be felt by the kids’ grandparents (if any find themselves in attendance) who were around in those bygone days. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, special to The Seattle Times

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” (PG; 115 minutes): A young woman in 1800s England helps her friend to get revenge on a suitor who rejected her for failing a requirement on his list of qualifications for a bride. Multiple theaters.

★★★½ Official Competition” (R; 114 minutes; in Spanish, with subtitles): Argentine directors Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, with their longtime collaborator, screenwriter Andrés Duprat, send up film culture in this tragicomic dissection of the artist’s way, or rather, ways. Legendary Spanish stars Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas team up with Duprat, Cohn and Argentine star Oscar Martínez to embody the different strains of pretentiousness that permeate the film industry, and the combustion that happens when all three are thrown together in a high-pressure situation. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

“Tahara” (not rated; 78 minutes): The Hebrew-school comedy “Tahara” mimics the zinging pleasure of overhearing teenagers chatter as they walk home from school: It’s gossipy, delicious and a tad cruel. It’s a canny, compact portrait of teenage insensitivity, all the more riveting for its biting dialogue and funny performances. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Grand Illusion Cinema. — Teo Bugbee, The New York Times