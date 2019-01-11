What’s happening on Seattle’s movie scene this week.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★ “A Dog’s Way Home” (PG; 96 minutes): The film uses simple, formulaic storytelling to spin the tale of a rescued pit bull who makes her way home after a two-year walkabout. The story is sweet enough, though totally outlandish. Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King and Bryce Dallas Howard, as the voice of the dog, star. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★★ “The Aspern Papers” (R; 90 minutes): Julian Landais’ film debut, set in the 1880s, involves an American editor (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) who, obsessed with obtaining the letters written by the late poet Jeffrey Aspern, travels to Venice to meet Aspern’s former lover (Vanessa Redgrave) and her niece (Joely Richardson), the go-between. The melodrama, based on the Henry James novella, is gorgeous to look at, but it needed more of a lightness of touch. Full review. Grand Illusion. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★ “The Upside” (125 minutes; PG-13): A mouthy no-account from the streets of New York (played by Kevin Hart) is hired to be the caregiver of a superrich quadriplegic (Bryan Cranston). Uplift is being sold here. And it’s being sold hard. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

Also opening

“Replicas” (PG-13; 107 minutes): In director Jeffrey Nachmanoff’s sci-fi thriller, a neuroscientist becomes obsessed with bringing back his family after they die in a traffic accident. The film, starring Keanu Reeves and Alice Eve, did not screen in advance for review. Multiple theaters.