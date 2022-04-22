★★★½ (out of four) “The Bad Guys” (PG): What we have here is a classic caper movie — dream big, steal bigger — in which Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell) experiences twinges of conscience. Could doing good possibly feel better than being bad? Hmmm. The characters are well-defined and Rockwell holds the picture together as he conveys Mr. Wolf’s shifting emotional states: suave, vexed and morally conflicted. Kids will love it and there’s plenty of substance for adults as well. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (R; 106 minutes): This is a movie starring Nicolas Cage, written by Nicolas Cage superfans (Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican, who also directs) about Nicolas Cage, in which co-star Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”), who is a Nicolas Cage superfan in real life, plays a Nicolas Cage superfan who has written a movie he wants Nicolas Cage to star in. But this Nicolas Cage movie isn’t just for superfans. Because Cage has starred in over 100 movies in his four decades in Hollywood, it’s really just a movie for movie lovers like him. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Scott Greenstone, Seattle Times features staff writer

★★½ “The Northman” (R; 140 minutes): Despite efforts from the Valkyries and Odin’s ravens, this Viking action art piece is fettered to the ground by the demands of the studio gods. It never reaches its moment of flight. Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ethan Hawke star. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Scott Greenstone

“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” (not rated, for mature audiences; 86 minutes): A bored teenager (Anna Cobb) seeks diversion in a scary multiplayer game called the World’s Fair Challenge. She then receives messages from a player (Michael J. Rogers), whose presence in the movie creates a certain amount of suspense about which will win out in the end. Full review here. (The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Grand Illusion. — A.O. Scott, The New York Times