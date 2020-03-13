Editor’s note: There are current restrictions on gatherings in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of now, most movie theaters in the area are open — and upping their sanitation procedures — but it’s a good idea to check websites to make sure a showing is not canceled or postponed.

Here are snapshots of what our reviewers thought of the movies opening this week in the Seattle area. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★½ “Hope Gap” (PG-13; 101 minutes): In William Nicholson’s elegant drama, Annette Bening is handed a great role: a British woman of letters (retired, she’s editing a poetry anthology) who’s stunned when her husband of 29 years (Bill Nighy) announces over tea and toast that he’s leaving her for another woman. It’s a deeply sad film, and maybe not what a lot of us are in the mood for these days, but it’s ultimately uplifting, in its quiet way. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★ “Bloodshot” (PG-13; 109 minutes): Vin Diesel plays a special ops soldier who, after waking up in a lab, is told that he’s been brought back to life as a technologically enhanced super soldier in this supremely silly adaptation of the Valiant Comics character of the same name. Full review. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

Also opening

“Swallow” (R; 94 minutes): The “disturbing behavior” that merits the film’s R rating begins innocently enough. A newly pregnant woman (Haley Bennett) chomps on glassy cubes of ice at a celebratory dinner. She looks like the picture-perfect housewife, but she is, however, desperate for control of her own body and to feel something in a house she shares with a husband who doesn’t listen to her. Soon, she graduates to gulping down a marble, then a pushpin, followed by even larger, sharper things. Bennett is a wonder, alternately sweet, sad and surprising in her portrayal of this complex character. At times, you’re unable to believe what you’re seeing and yet unable to look away. The Los Angeles Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. Varsity. — Kimber Myers, Los Angeles Times

★½ “The Hunt” (R; 115 minutes): The satiric thriller — about a group of strangers who, after waking up in an undisclosed location, realize they’ve been drugged and dropped into an outdoor game of catch and kill — is a lame and weaselly thing. The script jabs at liberals, conservatives, the Twitterati, cancel culture, climate-crisis deniers, every side of every sociological issue. That may sounds promisingly small-d democratic. But the movie can’t stop congratulating itself for its cleverness long enough to take off as a movie. The cast includes Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin. Multiple theaters. — Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune