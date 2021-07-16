★★★ (out of four) “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” (R; 119 minutes): This new documentary from Morgan Neville, the acclaimed director of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and “20 Feet from Stardom,” tracks Bourdain’s meteoric rise from chef to best-selling author to TV icon, including what those closest to him have to say about how it ended. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Bethany Jean Clement, Seattle Times food writer

★★½ “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” (PG-13; 88 minutes): Adam Robitel’s 2019 B-movie horror flick “Escape Room” had all the auspices of a flash in the pan: early January release and a gimmicky premise based around a live entertainment trend. “Escape Room” was just that: a series of high-stakes, life-or-death puzzles, but thanks to the cast and characters, it worked. The sequel, even leaner and meaner than the first, proves the staying power of this budding series. There’s no other way to say it: This movie rips. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service

★½ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG; 115 minutes): The Looney Tunes were always a wild, menacing and violent bunch, and they haven’t changed a bit. Despite LeBron James’ best efforts, this live-action/animated sequel is just as manic as the first film, leaving one feeling as if they’ve been hit by a truck driven by Bugs Bunny, synapses fried by one of Wile E. Coyote’s sticks of dynamite. Full review here. Multiple theaters and on HBO Max, for a limited time. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service