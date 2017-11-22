Here’s what’s happening on the movie scene in Seattle during the holiday week.

Thanksgiving brings three cinematic treats, all opening in Seattle-area theaters a day before the holiday on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Here are snapshots of what our movie reviewers thought of them. (Star ratings are granted on a scale of zero to four.)

★★★★ “Coco” (PG; 109 minutes): Such a triumph for Pixar. Dazzling visuals along with intricately structured and deeply moving storytelling are the hallmarks of the best of the studio’s animated movies. “Coco” — a tale about a boy (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) in rural Mexico who gets magically transported to the Land of the Dead — has those in spades. Full review.— Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★★★ “The Man Who Invented Christmas” (PG; 104 minutes.): The cheeriest movie about writers’ block that you’ll ever see, “The Man Who Invented Christmas” reminds us that even the famously prolific Charles Dickens had trouble with deadlines. Directed by Bharat Nalluri (“Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day”), it’s a pleasant Christmas-season offering; both mild (read: family-friendly) and sweet. Dan Stevens plays Dickens, a man at a crossroads in 1843: Suddenly, staring into the abyss of a blank page, he has an inspiration: A book about Christmas! For a title, he suggests “Humbug: A Miser’s Lament”; the world now knows it as “A Christmas Carol.” Full review.— Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times arts critic

★★★ “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (PG-13; 122 minutes): Denzel Washington gets transformed — and what a treat it is to see this great actor, after almost 40 years in movies, give a performance that feels both utterly unexpected and completely true. “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” isn’t as good as the performance at its center, but perhaps that’s inevitable. Washington — playing a brilliant, savant-like attorney — creates an indelible character. Full review.— Moira Macdonald

2 more open Friday, Nov. 24

“The Breadwinner” (PG-13; 94 minutes): After her father is arrested without charges in Afghanistan, a young girl disguises herself as a boy to provide for her family. The animated tale’s director, Nora Twomey, has a nuanced way with characterization and action, and the voice cast, led by Saara Chaudry of “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” is terrific. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. — Glenn Kenny

“The Light of the Moon” (not rated, for mature audiences; 90 minutes): Charismatically played by Stephanie Beatriz of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” a woman deals with the aftereffects of rape. No matter how low her spirits sink, the film’s writer and director, Jessica Thompson, holds her star up to the light. Full review. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews. — Teo Bugbee