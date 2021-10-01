★★★ (out of four) “The Many Saints of Newark” (R; 120 minutes): This “Sopranos” prequel looks at the formation and destiny of young Tony (played by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini). It’s an offshoot designed for those who want more from this world — and is worth seeing for the gathering pathos of the central relationship between Tony and his beloved, fatally flawed father figure (Alessandro Nivola). Full review here. Multiple theaters and on HBO Max. — Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune

★★½ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (PG-13; 95 minutes): Director Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy, returning as the anti-hero of the title, have gone for a full-bore monster mash with Venom and Carnage (aka serial killer Cletus Kasady, played perfectly by Woody Harrelson) bashing and thrashing each other to a fare-thee-well in screechy fight scenes that shatter the scenery and the eardrums. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Soren Andersen, Special to The Seattle Times

★½ “The Addams Family 2” (PG; 93 minutes): Lacking in narrative rigor, this sequel is merely a series of loose vignettes knit together by a family road-trip format. It feels like it’s lost the spark of the first one, but the filmmakers have assembled a talented voice cast to embody the macabre and tight-knit family. Full review here. Multiple theaters and also streaming on demand. — Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service